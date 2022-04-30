Always more than a Run, It’s an Experience!

Sacramento, Calif – Grab your running shoes, friends, family, co-workers, neighbors and join the fun! Race for the Arts is for everyone from the serious runners (5K timed by B-tag) and the casual runner/walker.

Run, walk, jog or jeté along the racecourse in Sacramento’s shade-filled William Land Park. The 2022 Race for the Arts happens this summer, August 27, 2022 at William Land Park in Sacramento.

23rd Annual RACE FOR THE ARTS

5K Run/Walk with Kids Fun Runs and Free Arts Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022

TIME: 7:00 AM Registration

(or register at http://www.RacefortheArts.com, or mail your registration to Race for the Arts, P.O. Box 799, Folsom, CA 95763)

8:10 AM Kids Fun Runs

8:35 AM 5K Run/Walk

WHERE: William Land Park, Sacramento (across from Sacramento Zoo and next

to Fairytale Town)

COST: $15 – $35 (cost varies, depending on age and date of entry). A 20% discount for teams of 10 or more. Registration includes event T-shirt, refreshments, and exclusively designed Race for the Arts socks. FREE Arts Festival

Entertainment & Food Offerings

Entertainment throughout the course – what’s not to love? Come out for the Race and stay for the Free Arts Festival with food, hands-on booths and plenty of entertainment at the booths and on the Amphitheatre Stage.

Get a booth, visit a booth, register to perform or watch the performances – Race for the Arts raises funds and awareness for California nonprofit visual, performing, cultural, literary and culinary arts organizations, and school music, drama, literary, art and culinary arts programs.

https://raceforthearts.com/