Always more than a Run, It’s an Experience!

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – Grab your running shoes, friends, family, co-workers, neighbors and join the fun! Race for the Arts is for everyone ̶ the serious runners (5K timed by B-tag) and the casual runner/walker. Run, walk, jog or jeté along the racecourse in Sacramento’s shade-filled William Land Park.

Internationally renowned dance & fitness educator Pepper Von will help you get warmed up before you hit the racecourse.

20th Annual RACE FOR THE ARTS

5K Run/Walk with Kids Fun Runs and Free Arts Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 25, 2018

TIME: 7:00 AM Registration (or register at http://www.RacefortheArts.com, or mail your registration to Race for the Arts, P.O. Box 799, Folsom, CA 95763)

8:10 AM Kids Fun Runs

8:35 AM 5K Run/Walk

WHERE: William Land Park, Sacramento (across from Sacramento Zoo and next

to Fairytale Town)

COST: $15 – $35 (cost varies, depending on age and date of entry). A 20% discount

for teams of 10 or more. Registration includes event T-shirt, refreshments,

and exclusively designed Race for the Arts socks. FREE Arts Festival

Entertainment & Food Offerings

Entertainment throughout the course – what’s not to love? Come out for the Race and stay for the Free Arts Festival with food, hands-on booths and plenty of entertainment at the booths and on the Amphitheatre Stage.

Taste the samples from Pizza Rock; additionally, available for purchase, try the food from Post Oak Barbecue Food Truck.

Get a booth, visit a booth, register to perform or watch the performances – Race for the Arts raises funds and awareness for California nonprofit visual, performing, cultural, literary and culinary arts organizations, and school music, drama, literary, art and culinary arts programs. They receive 100% of Pledges designated to them.

http://raceforthearts.com/