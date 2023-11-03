The 2023 Polar Express in Sacramento gears up for holiday departures

Magical journey to the North Pole

Sacramento, Calif.- All aboard! The Polar Express, a family experience like no other brings the sights and sounds of the magical holiday season from Sacramento to the North Pole. Daily trail excursions to the North Pole begin rolling out of the station on November 24 and continue through December 20, 2023.

Prices have risen 33% for this year’s coach ticket. First class tickets are up 25%.

Sit back and relax as one of California State Railroad Museum’s vintage locomotives welcome you aboard for an epic journey of Christmas sights and songs. Multiple ticket options are available for this very popular annual experience. See you at the North Pole!

November 24 – December 20, 2023

Wednesday – Sunday

3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:30pm & 8:00pm

NEW THIS YEAR!

December 19 & December 20

3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:30pm & 8:00pm

Prices

First Class: $100 per passenger

or $400 per table of four

Coach Class: $80 per passenger

or $320 per table of four

Click here for complete details and to purchase tickets

🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL