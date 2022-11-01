Magical journey to the North Pole

Sacramento, Calif.- All aboard! The Polar Express, a family experience like no other brings the sights and sounds of the magical holiday season from Sacramento to the North Pole. Daily trail excursions to the North Pole begin rolling out of the station on November 25 and continue through December 21, 2022.

Sit back and relax as one of California State Railroad Museum’s vintage locomotives welcome you aboard for an epic journey of Christmas sights and songs. Multiple ticket options are available for this very popular annual experience. See you at the North Pole!

November 25 – December 21, 2022

Wednesday – Sunday

3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:30pm & 8:00pm

NEW THIS YEAR!

Tuesday, December 20 & Wednesday, December 21

3:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:30pm & 8:00pm

Prices

First Class: $80 per passenger

or $320 per table of four

Coach Class: $60 per passenger

or $240 per table of four

Click here for complete details and to purchase tickets