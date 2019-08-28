New Franchises, Business Success Exhibits and Speakers

SACRAMENTO, CA- The Business Opportunity Expo is scheduled for September 28 and 29, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel NE. It is the most comprehensive business event for the public in this region. The show features local and national exhibits including a variety of franchises and business opportunities, financing for small to medium businesses, state-of-the-art tools for success, and business education and training.

Listen to top nationally known speakers like Professor Alan Tratner, who has been dubbed the “Minister of Ideas” and has appeared on Oprah, CNN, CNBC and has had features in The Wall Street Journal, Time, Business Week, Newsweek, and many others. Alan will teach you “How to Cash in your Great Ideas!” and can even help you get them financed. Craig Hettrich of California Growth Advisors will teach how to achieve success with “The Best Practices of Great Companies.” And Lynne Shelton, founder of Shelton Law & Associates, will show you how to choose and run a successful franchise, or how to turn your existing business into a successful franchise chain.

Visit dynamic new franchises being offered such as EnviroMerica and i9 Sports, or open a profitable candy kiosk in the mall or a successful hair salon. It’s all here at The Opportunity Expo.

Admission and parking are free.

Quick Info

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel NE, 5321 Date Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841

When: Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, 2019, 11 am – 5 pm

Admission: This event and parking are free to the public. Please see www.OpportunityExpo.net to attend or exhibit and see the list of speakers and times.