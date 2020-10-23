Non-profit: The Vida de Oro Foundation giving away pumpkins and treats

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Vida de Oro Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in North Sacramento will be holding two different events on consecutive Saturdays to ensure children in North Sacramento can have a fun and safe Halloween. Co-hosted by District 1 Councilmember Angelique Ashby and District 2 Councilmember Alan Warren, the drive through events help address the challenges families are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 24

The first event is planned for this Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the U-HAUL storage facility located at 1324 Arden Way, Sacramento, California, where families can drive up and pick up a free pumpkin (or 2, or 3, or 4). Volunteers dressed in Halloween costumes will greet the vehicles and will introduce Sacramento’s own King Taco character.

October 31

The second event is planned for next Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. along the bike trail at the corner of Grand avenue and Rose Street, next to the Mutual Assistance facility. Families can drive through, enjoy some of the Halloween decorations, and be greeted by volunteers in costumes with treat bags containing crayons, coloring books and sweet treats. Limit is only one bag per child. The event is sponsored by: Councilmember Allen Warren; U-HUAL moving and storage; Valley Health Options; the Robla Neighbors United; and, the Rancho Del Paso Neighborhood Association.

“The children of North Sacramento need to see and feel the support from the adults in the community,” says Mina Perez, President/CEO of the Vida de Oro Foundation. “It is especially critical now with the challenges they are experiencing through virtual learning and economic hardships of the parents.”

Perez says that the Vida de Oro Foundation has raised needed funds for several other projects that are being planned during the Holidays to help alleviate the challenges caused by the pandemic.