Non-Profit Solutions Expo set for Sept 20th

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Automobile Museum is proud to present a first-time Non-Profit Solutions Expo on Thursday evening, September 20, 2018, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Presented by First Foundation, more than 50 non-profits and cooperating local businesses have signed up for this unique tabletop tradeshow that is designed to connect companies that serve the non-profit community with key decision makers from charitable organizations of all types.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with community leaders and explore rows of exhibitor tables nestled among the classic and vintage cars on display at the museum.

“This Non-Profit Solutions Expo is not your typical table-top trade show,” said Delta Pick Mellow, Executive Director of the California Automobile Museum. “Our goal is to provide a platform to celebrate and foster business-to-business cooperation between the amazing for-profit and dedicated non-profit sectors in our community.”

“Hard” and “soft” root beer floats will be provided to interested attendees. Exhibitor tables start at just $50 and attendance is complimentary to all guests who present a name badge or business card showing they work for a non-profit organization. For more information about the Non-Profit Solutions Expo or the California Automobile Museum, please call 916-442-6802 or visit www.calautomuseum.org.