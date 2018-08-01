Trishna Kantamneni Appointed at UC Davis Health

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) – Trishna Kantamneni has joined the UC Davis Department of Neurology as director of pediatric epilepsy, effective July 1, 2018.

Kantamneni is a pediatric epileptologist, offering care for infants, children and adolescents with various seizure disorders, with an emphasis on difficult-to-treat epilepsy and evaluation for epilepsy surgery. She will lead the new four-bed pediatric epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU) at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, which will open this summer. This new unit, in combination with the Department of Neurology’s adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU), will provide comprehensive assessment, medical and neurosurgical treatments for patients of all ages with seizure disorders in Northern California.

Level 4 Epilepsy Center

UC Davis Health is a National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC) Level 4 Epilepsy Center, providing complete evaluation for epilepsy surgery, including intracranial electrodes and a broad range of surgical procedures for epilepsy.

Expertise in Diagnois and Management

“The Department of Neurology is very pleased to announce that Dr. Trishna Kantamneni has joined our team of pediatric neurologists as a pediatric epileptologist,” said Fredric Gorin, professor and chair of the Department of Neurology. “Her pediatric subspecialty training provides expertise in diagnosing and managing infants and children with complex seizure disorders. Her arrival at UC Davis Health will further elevate the excellent care we give to infants and children throughout the region.”

Kantamneni received her medical degree from the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. She completed her internship in pediatrics, her residency in child neurology and her fellowship in epilepsy at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.