New California Laws 2024: Part 6

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on local redistricting, protective orders, minors: consent to medical care, animal abuse, curriculum, more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 6)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION AB-752 State highways: worker safety. AB-755 Water: public entity: water usage demand analysis. AB-759 Sanitary districts. AB-760 Public postsecondary education: affirmed name and gender identification. AB-762 California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program. AB-764 Local redistricting. AB-767 Community Paramedicine or Triage to Alternate Destination Act. AB-773 Elections: filings. AB-776 Route 210. AB-777 Hazardous waste: Stringfellow Quarry Class I Hazardous Waste Disposal Site. AB-779 Groundwater: adjudication. AB-781 Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets. AB-783 Business licenses: single-user restrooms. AB-785 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: City of Los Angeles: County of Los Angeles: affordable housing and transitional housing. AB-789 Student financial aid: Cal Grants: satisfactory academic progress. AB-791 Postconviction bail. AB-800 Workplace Readiness Week: work permits. AB-806 Criminal procedure: crimes in multiple jurisdictions. AB-809 Salmonid populations: California Monitoring Program. AB-812 Housing development approvals: reserving affordable units in or near a cultural district for artists. AB-816 Minors: consent to medical care. AB-818 Protective orders. AB-821 Planning and zoning: general plan: zoning ordinance: conflicts. AB-826 Podiatric medicine: continuing education. AB-829 Crime: animal abuse. AB-834 Physicians and surgeons and doctors of podiatric medicine: professional partnerships. AB-835 State Fire Marshal: building standards: single-exit, single stairway apartment houses: report. AB-839 Residential care facilities for the elderly: financing. AB-840 Tied-house exceptions: advertising. AB-844 Zero-emission trucks: insurance. AB-847 Medi-Cal: pediatric palliative care services. AB-853 Retail grocery stores and retail drug stores: acquisition: notice to Attorney General. AB-854 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. AB-857 Vocational services: formerly incarcerated persons. AB-872 Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill. AB-873 Pupil instruction: media literacy: curriculum frameworks. AB-876 Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project: environmental laws: exemptions. AB-878 Business filings: fictitious business names. AB-882 Coastal resources: State Coastal Conservancy: advance payments. AB-883 Business licenses: United States Department of Defense SkillBridge program. AB-889 Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs. AB-890 Controlled substances: probation. AB-893 Personal vehicle sharing programs. AB-894 Parking requirements: shared parking. AB-897 Certificated school employees: probationary employees: service credit. AB-899 Food safety: baby food. AB-902 Ambulances: fee and toll exemptions. AB-904 Health care coverage: doulas. AB-908 Education finance: National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Incentive Program: local control funding formula. AB-910 County officers: auditors: qualifications.

