New California Laws 2024: Part 6
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on local redistricting, protective orders, minors: consent to medical care, animal abuse, curriculum, more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|AB-752
|State highways: worker safety.
|AB-755
|Water: public entity: water usage demand analysis.
|AB-759
|Sanitary districts.
|AB-760
|Public postsecondary education: affirmed name and gender identification.
|AB-762
|California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.
|AB-764
|Local redistricting.
|AB-767
|Community Paramedicine or Triage to Alternate Destination Act.
|AB-773
|Elections: filings.
|AB-776
|Route 210.
|AB-777
|Hazardous waste: Stringfellow Quarry Class I Hazardous Waste Disposal Site.
|AB-779
|Groundwater: adjudication.
|AB-781
|Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets.
|AB-783
|Business licenses: single-user restrooms.
|AB-785
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: City of Los Angeles: County of Los Angeles: affordable housing and transitional housing.
|AB-789
|Student financial aid: Cal Grants: satisfactory academic progress.
|AB-791
|Postconviction bail.
|AB-800
|Workplace Readiness Week: work permits.
|AB-806
|Criminal procedure: crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
|AB-809
|Salmonid populations: California Monitoring Program.
|AB-812
|Housing development approvals: reserving affordable units in or near a cultural district for artists.
|AB-816
|Minors: consent to medical care.
|AB-818
|Protective orders.
|AB-821
|Planning and zoning: general plan: zoning ordinance: conflicts.
|AB-826
|Podiatric medicine: continuing education.
|AB-829
|Crime: animal abuse.
|AB-834
|Physicians and surgeons and doctors of podiatric medicine: professional partnerships.
|AB-835
|State Fire Marshal: building standards: single-exit, single stairway apartment houses: report.
|AB-839
|Residential care facilities for the elderly: financing.
|AB-840
|Tied-house exceptions: advertising.
|AB-844
|Zero-emission trucks: insurance.
|AB-847
|Medi-Cal: pediatric palliative care services.
|AB-853
|Retail grocery stores and retail drug stores: acquisition: notice to Attorney General.
|AB-854
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|AB-857
|Vocational services: formerly incarcerated persons.
|AB-872
|Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.
|AB-873
|Pupil instruction: media literacy: curriculum frameworks.
|AB-876
|Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project: environmental laws: exemptions.
|AB-878
|Business filings: fictitious business names.
|AB-882
|Coastal resources: State Coastal Conservancy: advance payments.
|AB-883
|Business licenses: United States Department of Defense SkillBridge program.
|AB-889
|Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs.
|AB-890
|Controlled substances: probation.
|AB-893
|Personal vehicle sharing programs.
|AB-894
|Parking requirements: shared parking.
|AB-897
|Certificated school employees: probationary employees: service credit.
|AB-899
|Food safety: baby food.
|AB-902
|Ambulances: fee and toll exemptions.
|AB-904
|Health care coverage: doulas.
|AB-908
|Education finance: National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Incentive Program: local control funding formula.
|AB-910
|County officers: auditors: qualifications.
