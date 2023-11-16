New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 6

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 6 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on local redistricting, protective orders, minors: consent to medical care, animal abuse, curriculum, more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 6)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
AB-752State highways: worker safety.
AB-755Water: public entity: water usage demand analysis.
AB-759Sanitary districts.
AB-760Public postsecondary education: affirmed name and gender identification.
AB-762California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.
AB-764Local redistricting.
AB-767Community Paramedicine or Triage to Alternate Destination Act.
AB-773Elections: filings.
AB-776Route 210.
AB-777Hazardous waste: Stringfellow Quarry Class I Hazardous Waste Disposal Site.
AB-779Groundwater: adjudication.
AB-781Accessibility to emergency information and services: emergency shelters: persons with pets.
AB-783Business licenses: single-user restrooms.
AB-785California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: City of Los Angeles: County of Los Angeles: affordable housing and transitional housing.
AB-789Student financial aid: Cal Grants: satisfactory academic progress.
AB-791Postconviction bail.
AB-800Workplace Readiness Week: work permits.
AB-806Criminal procedure: crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
AB-809Salmonid populations: California Monitoring Program.
AB-812Housing development approvals: reserving affordable units in or near a cultural district for artists.
AB-816Minors: consent to medical care.
AB-818Protective orders.
AB-821Planning and zoning: general plan: zoning ordinance: conflicts.
AB-826Podiatric medicine: continuing education.
AB-829Crime: animal abuse.
AB-834Physicians and surgeons and doctors of podiatric medicine: professional partnerships.
AB-835State Fire Marshal: building standards: single-exit, single stairway apartment houses: report.
AB-839Residential care facilities for the elderly: financing.
AB-840Tied-house exceptions: advertising.
AB-844Zero-emission trucks: insurance.
AB-847Medi-Cal: pediatric palliative care services.
AB-853Retail grocery stores and retail drug stores: acquisition: notice to Attorney General.
AB-854Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
AB-857Vocational services: formerly incarcerated persons.
AB-872Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.
AB-873Pupil instruction: media literacy: curriculum frameworks.
AB-876Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project: environmental laws: exemptions.
AB-878Business filings: fictitious business names.
AB-882Coastal resources: State Coastal Conservancy: advance payments.
AB-883Business licenses: United States Department of Defense SkillBridge program.
AB-889Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs.
AB-890Controlled substances: probation.
AB-893Personal vehicle sharing programs.
AB-894Parking requirements: shared parking.
AB-897Certificated school employees: probationary employees: service credit.
AB-899Food safety: baby food.
AB-902Ambulances: fee and toll exemptions.
AB-904Health care coverage: doulas.
AB-908Education finance: National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Incentive Program: local control funding formula.
AB-910County officers: auditors: qualifications.

