New California Laws 2024: Part 12

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media, catalytic converters, opioid overdose prevention, voting, property tax, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 12)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
AB-1754Maintenance of the codes.
AB-1756Committee on Judiciary: judiciary omnibus.
AB-1759State archives.
AB-1760Fish and Game Code.
AB-1761Citizens Redistricting Commission: governance.
AB-1762Elections omnibus bill.
AB-1763Food and agriculture: industry-funded standardization program: Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995: Noxious Weed Management Account.
AB-1764Housing omnibus.
AB-1765Income tax administration: installment agreements, suspension, forfeiture, and revivor.
AB-1766Division of Occupational Safety and Health: regulations.
SB-2Firearms.
SB-3Discontinuation of residential water service: covered water system.
SB-4Planning and zoning: housing development: higher education institutions and religious institutions.
SB-10Pupil health: opioid overdose prevention and treatment: Melanie’s Law.
SB-14Serious felonies: human trafficking.
SB-19Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force.
SB-20Joint powers agreements: regional housing trusts.
SB-25Declaration of candidacy: notary.
SB-27University of California: vendors.
SB-29The Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: political reform education program.
SB-33Commercial financing: disclosures.
SB-34Surplus land disposal: violations: County of Orange.
SB-35Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court Program.
SB-38Battery energy storage facilities: emergency response and emergency action plans.
SB-39Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregions: climate resilience and equity.
SB-40State Bar of California.
SB-41Meal and rest breaks: airline cabin crew employees.
SB-43Behavioral health.
SB-46Controlled substances: treatment.
SB-48Building Energy Savings Act.
SB-49Renewable energy: Department of Transportation: evaluation.
SB-51Cannabis provisional licenses: local equity applicants.
SB-54Venture capital companies: reporting.
SB-55Vehicles: catalytic converters.
SB-60Social media platforms: controlled substances: order to remove.
SB-67Controlled substances: overdose reporting.
SB-68Vehicles: safety regulations.
SB-69California Environmental Quality Act: local agencies: filing of notices of determination or exemption.
SB-71Jurisdiction: small claims and limited civil case.
SB-75Courts: judgeships.
SB-76Alcoholic beverages: music venue license: entertainment zones: consumption.
SB-77Voting: signature verification: notice.
SB-78Criminal procedure: factual innocence.
SB-82Property taxation: disabled veterans’ exemption: eligibility letters.
SB-86Crime victims: resource center.
SB-88Pupil transportation: driver qualifications.
SB-91California Environmental Quality Act: supportive and transitional housing: motel conversion: environmental leadership transit projects.
SB-95Commercial transactions.
SB-96Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.

