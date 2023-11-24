New California Laws 2024: Part 12

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media, catalytic converters, opioid overdose prevention, voting, property tax, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 12)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION AB-1754 Maintenance of the codes. AB-1756 Committee on Judiciary: judiciary omnibus. AB-1759 State archives. AB-1760 Fish and Game Code. AB-1761 Citizens Redistricting Commission: governance. AB-1762 Elections omnibus bill. AB-1763 Food and agriculture: industry-funded standardization program: Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995: Noxious Weed Management Account. AB-1764 Housing omnibus. AB-1765 Income tax administration: installment agreements, suspension, forfeiture, and revivor. AB-1766 Division of Occupational Safety and Health: regulations. SB-2 Firearms. SB-3 Discontinuation of residential water service: covered water system. SB-4 Planning and zoning: housing development: higher education institutions and religious institutions. SB-10 Pupil health: opioid overdose prevention and treatment: Melanie’s Law. SB-14 Serious felonies: human trafficking. SB-19 Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force. SB-20 Joint powers agreements: regional housing trusts. SB-25 Declaration of candidacy: notary. SB-27 University of California: vendors. SB-29 The Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: political reform education program. SB-33 Commercial financing: disclosures. SB-34 Surplus land disposal: violations: County of Orange. SB-35 Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court Program. SB-38 Battery energy storage facilities: emergency response and emergency action plans. SB-39 Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregions: climate resilience and equity. SB-40 State Bar of California. SB-41 Meal and rest breaks: airline cabin crew employees. SB-43 Behavioral health. SB-46 Controlled substances: treatment. SB-48 Building Energy Savings Act. SB-49 Renewable energy: Department of Transportation: evaluation. SB-51 Cannabis provisional licenses: local equity applicants. SB-54 Venture capital companies: reporting. SB-55 Vehicles: catalytic converters. SB-60 Social media platforms: controlled substances: order to remove. SB-67 Controlled substances: overdose reporting. SB-68 Vehicles: safety regulations. SB-69 California Environmental Quality Act: local agencies: filing of notices of determination or exemption. SB-71 Jurisdiction: small claims and limited civil case. SB-75 Courts: judgeships. SB-76 Alcoholic beverages: music venue license: entertainment zones: consumption. SB-77 Voting: signature verification: notice. SB-78 Criminal procedure: factual innocence. SB-82 Property taxation: disabled veterans’ exemption: eligibility letters. SB-86 Crime victims: resource center. SB-88 Pupil transportation: driver qualifications. SB-91 California Environmental Quality Act: supportive and transitional housing: motel conversion: environmental leadership transit projects. SB-95 Commercial transactions. SB-96 Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act.

