New California Laws 2023: Part Thirteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes cannabis discrimination, CalHome, peace officers, reproductive health, affordable housing and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

AB-2188Discrimination in employment: use of cannabis.
AB-2193Civil representation: immigration status.
AB-2194Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians: continuing education: cultural competency.
AB-2195Crimes: nuisance.
AB-2196Barbering and cosmetology.
AB-2198Vehicles: driving under the influence.
AB-2204Clean energy: Labor and Workforce Development Agency: Deputy Secretary for Climate.
AB-2205California Health Benefit Exchange: abortion services coverage reporting.
AB-2206Nonattainment basins: employee parking: parking cash-out program.
AB-2208Fluorescent lamps: sale and distribution: prohibition.
AB-2210Cannabis: state temporary event licenses: venues licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: unsold inventory.
AB-2216The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.
AB-2217CalHome Program: grant allocation.
AB-2221Accessory dwelling units.
AB-2223Reproductive health.
AB-2229Peace officers: minimum standards: bias evaluation.
AB-2232School facilities: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
AB-2233Excess state land: development of affordable housing.
AB-2234Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits.
AB-2238Extreme heat: statewide extreme heat ranking system.
AB-2239Firearms: prohibited persons.
AB-2242Mental health services.
AB-2243Occupational safety and health standards: heat illness: wildfire smoke.
AB-2244Religious institution affiliated housing: place of worship.
AB-2245Partition of real property.
AB-2251Urban forestry: statewide strategic plan.
AB-2254State highways: Route 107: relinquishment.
AB-2256Office of Broadband and Digital Literacy: reports.
AB-2257State lands: oil and gas leases: cost study.
AB-2260Emergency response: trauma kits.

