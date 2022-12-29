New California Laws 2023: Part Thirteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes cannabis discrimination, CalHome, peace officers, reproductive health, affordable housing and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 13

BILL TITLE AB-2188 Discrimination in employment: use of cannabis. AB-2193 Civil representation: immigration status. AB-2194 Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians: continuing education: cultural competency. AB-2195 Crimes: nuisance. AB-2196 Barbering and cosmetology. AB-2198 Vehicles: driving under the influence. AB-2204 Clean energy: Labor and Workforce Development Agency: Deputy Secretary for Climate. AB-2205 California Health Benefit Exchange: abortion services coverage reporting. AB-2206 Nonattainment basins: employee parking: parking cash-out program. AB-2208 Fluorescent lamps: sale and distribution: prohibition. AB-2210 Cannabis: state temporary event licenses: venues licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: unsold inventory. AB-2216 The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts. AB-2217 CalHome Program: grant allocation. AB-2221 Accessory dwelling units. AB-2223 Reproductive health. AB-2229 Peace officers: minimum standards: bias evaluation. AB-2232 School facilities: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. AB-2233 Excess state land: development of affordable housing. AB-2234 Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits. AB-2238 Extreme heat: statewide extreme heat ranking system. AB-2239 Firearms: prohibited persons. AB-2242 Mental health services. AB-2243 Occupational safety and health standards: heat illness: wildfire smoke. AB-2244 Religious institution affiliated housing: place of worship. AB-2245 Partition of real property. AB-2251 Urban forestry: statewide strategic plan. AB-2254 State highways: Route 107: relinquishment. AB-2256 Office of Broadband and Digital Literacy: reports. AB-2257 State lands: oil and gas leases: cost study. AB-2260 Emergency response: trauma kits.

