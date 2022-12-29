New California Laws 2023: Part Thirteen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes cannabis discrimination, CalHome, peace officers, reproductive health, affordable housing and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 13
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2188
|Discrimination in employment: use of cannabis.
|AB-2193
|Civil representation: immigration status.
|AB-2194
|Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians: continuing education: cultural competency.
|AB-2195
|Crimes: nuisance.
|AB-2196
|Barbering and cosmetology.
|AB-2198
|Vehicles: driving under the influence.
|AB-2204
|Clean energy: Labor and Workforce Development Agency: Deputy Secretary for Climate.
|AB-2205
|California Health Benefit Exchange: abortion services coverage reporting.
|AB-2206
|Nonattainment basins: employee parking: parking cash-out program.
|AB-2208
|Fluorescent lamps: sale and distribution: prohibition.
|AB-2210
|Cannabis: state temporary event licenses: venues licensed by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control: unsold inventory.
|AB-2216
|The Qualified ABLE Program: tax-advantaged savings accounts.
|AB-2217
|CalHome Program: grant allocation.
|AB-2221
|Accessory dwelling units.
|AB-2223
|Reproductive health.
|AB-2229
|Peace officers: minimum standards: bias evaluation.
|AB-2232
|School facilities: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
|AB-2233
|Excess state land: development of affordable housing.
|AB-2234
|Planning and zoning: housing: postentitlement phase permits.
|AB-2238
|Extreme heat: statewide extreme heat ranking system.
|AB-2239
|Firearms: prohibited persons.
|AB-2242
|Mental health services.
|AB-2243
|Occupational safety and health standards: heat illness: wildfire smoke.
|AB-2244
|Religious institution affiliated housing: place of worship.
|AB-2245
|Partition of real property.
|AB-2251
|Urban forestry: statewide strategic plan.
|AB-2254
|State highways: Route 107: relinquishment.
|AB-2256
|Office of Broadband and Digital Literacy: reports.
|AB-2257
|State lands: oil and gas leases: cost study.
|AB-2260
|Emergency response: trauma kits.
