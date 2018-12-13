Family-Friendly, Action-Packed Monster Jam in Sacramento

Sacramento, CA – Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable! Monster Jam, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, returns to Sacramento with a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement!

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Be prepared for another high-octane weekend of Monster Jam Triple Threat Series events featuring six different competitions of speed, racing and freestyle stunts at the Golden 1 Center from January 18-20, 2019.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Central Valley fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each Triple Threat Series competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Grave Digger

For all the latest news, announcements and updates, be sure to watch the Monster Jam 2019 Season Kickoff Show live streaming on www.MonsterJam.com.



12,000 Pound Monster Machines

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans also have the unparalleled opportunity to get up close and personal to their favorite Monster Jam trucks and drivers at the Monster Jam Pit Party pre-show experience for photos & autographs.

WHEN: Friday, January 18, 2019

> Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Pit Party open from 4:30 PM-6:00 PM

**Saturday event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry

> Event Time – 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

**Sunday event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry

> Event Time – 1:00 PM

WHERE: Golden 1 Center – 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $20 each* Pit Passes available to purchase for $15 each

Tickets & Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or visit the Golden 1 Center Box Office.