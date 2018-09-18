Thriller and The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sacramento, CA- On the Heels of the Diamond Celebration for Michael Jackson’s Birthday Leading into Halloween, A Special Engagement to Run Exclusively in IMAX at The Esquire IMAX Theatre in Sacramento beginning September 20, 2018.

In creating Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, which had its world premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival, the original iconic short film, directed by John Landis and written by Landis and Michael Jackson, was not reedited or recut in any way. Optimum Productions brought Landis in and together they supervised an elaborate and labor-intensive process that began with the original 35mm film negative from Michael’s archives and resulted in a 3D conversion of the acclaimed film using the latest available technology.

Additionally, all of the audio, including Michael’s music, Elmer Bernstein’s score and sound effects, were adapted to 5.7, 7.1 and Atmos standards in order to create the highest quality audio experience for in theater viewing.

The song “Thriller” is from the album Thriller, one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and is performed by Michael Jackson, with music and words by Rod Temperton. The film premiered at the AVCO Theatre in Los Angeles in 1983, and it sold out every night for three weeks. No other music film generated such excitement and has such a hold on our attention, such that more than three decades later, we all share it as a collective memory and it remains the only music video to be inducted into the elite National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett star in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from Amblin. Based on the beloved children’s classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is directed by master frightener Eli Roth.

