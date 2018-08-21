Marvel Studios Film Festival at Esquire IMAX

August 30 through September 6

(Sacramento, Calif. -) -To celebrate Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary, The Esquire IMAX Theatre will show all twenty of Marvel Studios’ films, including Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger, which will be seen in IMAX for the first time. Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival takes place from August 30 through September 6.

Ticket prices for this special engagement are $6.00 for general admission and $4.00 for Director’s Club members.

The first five days will show films in release order, from Iron Man to Ant- Man and the Wasp. Followed by two themed days focusing on “Origins” and “Team Ups,” including: Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Black Panther and The Avengers. The final two films of the festival shown on the afternoon of September 6 will be chosen especially by fans. They can cast their vote on the IMAX twitter page (twitter.com/imax).

The IMAX release of all films will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of an IMAX 3D Experience and the IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with the Esquire IMAX Theatre’s six story high and 80 feet wide screen, customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA.

For information on tickets and showtimes, please call 916-443-IMAX (4629) or visit the website at www.imax.com/sacramento.