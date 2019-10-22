Collaboration results in camps for kids with funding available for single parents

Sacramento, CA – Single Mom Strong, a nonprofit created to meet the unique needs of local single mothers and their families, has partnered with 100+ Women Who Care Sacramento Valley to cover the costs associated with childcare during holiday breaks from school.

The cost of childcare is a significant strain on the family budget, particularly for single parents. The problem multiplies when school is not in session and full-day programs are needed. Single Mom Strong’s Thanksgiving and Winter Break camps can meet their needs when school closures create a challenge for working parents.

“Many parents have to use sick or vacation time to stay home with their children during school closures. We want them to have other options, so we created one that is affordable and high quality,” said Founder Tara Taylor.

These camps promote literacy, include STEM activities and ensure kids stay active. “We want children to enjoy their school breaks, while continuing to learn and be active. We’ve turned the concept of ‘daycare’ on its head by packing our camps with fun, engaging activities,” said Single Mom Strong’s Childcare Director Le Taunya Terrell.

“The Sacramento region is home to an incredible array of organizations doing great work. We are partnering with some of them, like Street Soccer USA, to ensure our children enjoy a range of awesome experiences each week.” said Taylor.

The funds from 100+ Women Who Care are making these camps possible for single parent families who would otherwise not be able to participate. Fifteen (five per camp week) scholarship winners will be selected at random. Single mothers who live in Sacramento County and within a 20-minute drive of the Empowerment Center are encouraged to apply at SingleMomStrong.org.

Initially founded on the premise of community, inspiration and education, Single Mom Strong expanded its mission to address the lack of affordable, quality childcare in the region and opened The Empowerment Center, a licensed facility for preschool, non-school day care, transitional kindergarten, and value- and activity-based camps.

Preschool and childcare programs are open to all children, but single parents are able to volunteer in the center and receive a tuition discount. “I raised my daughter alone from the age of 6 months old without support from her father. It was the hardest, but most rewarding thing I have ever done. I wanted to make that path a bit easier for other single mothers.”

Since its inception in Sacramento less than three years ago, Single Mom Strong has served over 400 mothers and children in the greater-Sacramento area. More information may be found at SingleMomStrong.org.

About Single Mom Strong

Based on the premise that a single mother can simultaneously be a professional success and a great parent, and the belief that neither the single mother nor her children are limited in any way by this circumstance, Single Mom Strong is: