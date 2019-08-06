Assisting youth experiencing homelessness

Sacramento, Calif. – Leadership Sacramento’s 2019 class (LS19) announced they have taken on a project to support of the most vulnerable members of the Sacramento community: youth experiencing homelessness. The class will be renovating a youth shelter in the Oak Park community, Common Ground, part of Wind Youth Services (Wind) offerings to the community.

“Homelessness is a great concern in our region. Our class kept this in mind when reviewing potential community service projects. After touring the Common Ground Shelter, we knew there was an opportunity to make a great and lasting impact,” said LS19’s Tara Taylor.

Wind’s Common Ground Transition Age Youth Shelter is a 30-day, 20-bed shelter for youth ages 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness. While the shelter is filled with love and support, it is falling into disrepair.

“We are thrilled that the Leadership Sacramento class chose Common Ground for their class project,” said Wind Youth Services Executive Director Robynne Rose-Haymer. “The youth we serve at Common Ground need a safe, comfortable place as they transition into a more stable lifestyle. This renovation will give them a sense of pride when they walk through the doors.”

The LS19 class has committed to completely renovating the shelter.

“The current condition of the shelter doesn’t reflect the wonderful work being done there,” said LS19 participant and vice president of real estate company CBRE Lisa Stanley, “We intend to provide a fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances, counters and cookware, refreshed communal spaces with new lighting, art and paint, new safety and security resources and more, but we need the community’s help.

The Leadership Sacramento class is holding happy hour fundraisers in August and September. The events will be open to all. The class is also currently accepting donations of materials, volunteer hours, or other supplies.