New California Laws 2025: Part 23

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on fire prevention, electric rates, microplastics, mortgages, discrimination, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 23)

SB-1099 Newborn screening: genetic diseases: blood samples collected. SB-1100 Discrimination: driver’s license. SB-1101 Fire prevention: prescribed fire: state contracts: maps. SB-1103 Tenancy of commercial real properties: agreements: building operating costs. SB-1105 Paid sick leave: agricultural employees: emergencies. SB-1106 The Kasem-Nichols-Rooney Law. SB-1109 Cannabis: demographic information of license applicants. SB-1111 Public officers: contracts: financial interest. SB-1112 Childcare: alternative payment programs. SB-1113 Beverage container recycling: pilot projects: extension. SB-1117 Organic products. SB-1120 Health care coverage: utilization review. SB-1123 Planning and zoning: subdivisions: ministerial review. SB-1127 Trust termination. SB-1130 Electricity: Family Electric Rate Assistance program. SB-1131 Medi-Cal providers: family planning. SB-1132 County health officers. SB-1136 California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: report. SB-1137 Discrimination claims: combination of characteristics. SB-1138 Pupil attendance: excused absences: military entrance processing. SB-1140 Enhanced infrastructure financing district. SB-1142 Electrical and gas corporations: restoration and termination of services. SB-1143 Paint products: stewardship program. SB-1144 Marketplaces: online marketplaces. SB-1146 Mortgages. SB-1147 Drinking water: microplastics levels. SB-1150 Dissolution or nullity of marriage: restoration of former name or birth name. SB-1152 State Fire Marshal: fire safety: regulations: lithium-based battery systems: telecommunications infrastructure. SB-1156 Groundwater sustainability agencies: conflicts of interest: financial interest disclosures. SB-1158 Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.