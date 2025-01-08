New California Laws 2025: Part 23
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on fire prevention, electric rates, microplastics, mortgages, discrimination, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 23)
|SB-1099
|Newborn screening: genetic diseases: blood samples collected.
|SB-1100
|Discrimination: driver’s license.
|SB-1101
|Fire prevention: prescribed fire: state contracts: maps.
|SB-1103
|Tenancy of commercial real properties: agreements: building operating costs.
|SB-1105
|Paid sick leave: agricultural employees: emergencies.
|SB-1106
|The Kasem-Nichols-Rooney Law.
|SB-1109
|Cannabis: demographic information of license applicants.
|SB-1111
|Public officers: contracts: financial interest.
|SB-1112
|Childcare: alternative payment programs.
|SB-1113
|Beverage container recycling: pilot projects: extension.
|SB-1117
|Organic products.
|SB-1120
|Health care coverage: utilization review.
|SB-1123
|Planning and zoning: subdivisions: ministerial review.
|SB-1127
|Trust termination.
|SB-1130
|Electricity: Family Electric Rate Assistance program.
|SB-1131
|Medi-Cal providers: family planning.
|SB-1132
|County health officers.
|SB-1136
|California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: report.
|SB-1137
|Discrimination claims: combination of characteristics.
|SB-1138
|Pupil attendance: excused absences: military entrance processing.
|SB-1140
|Enhanced infrastructure financing district.
|SB-1142
|Electrical and gas corporations: restoration and termination of services.
|SB-1143
|Paint products: stewardship program.
|SB-1144
|Marketplaces: online marketplaces.
|SB-1146
|Mortgages.
|SB-1147
|Drinking water: microplastics levels.
|SB-1150
|Dissolution or nullity of marriage: restoration of former name or birth name.
|SB-1152
|State Fire Marshal: fire safety: regulations: lithium-based battery systems: telecommunications infrastructure.
|SB-1156
|Groundwater sustainability agencies: conflicts of interest: financial interest disclosures.
|SB-1158
|Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!