New California Laws 2025

New California Laws 2025: Part 23

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 23 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on fire prevention, electric rates, microplastics, mortgages, discrimination, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 23)

SB-1099Newborn screening: genetic diseases: blood samples collected.
SB-1100Discrimination: driver’s license.
SB-1101Fire prevention: prescribed fire: state contracts: maps.
SB-1103Tenancy of commercial real properties: agreements: building operating costs.
SB-1105Paid sick leave: agricultural employees: emergencies.
SB-1106The Kasem-Nichols-Rooney Law.
SB-1109Cannabis: demographic information of license applicants.
SB-1111Public officers: contracts: financial interest.
SB-1112Childcare: alternative payment programs.
SB-1113Beverage container recycling: pilot projects: extension.
SB-1117Organic products.
SB-1120Health care coverage: utilization review.
SB-1123Planning and zoning: subdivisions: ministerial review.
SB-1127Trust termination.
SB-1130Electricity: Family Electric Rate Assistance program.
SB-1131Medi-Cal providers: family planning.
SB-1132County health officers.
SB-1136California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: report.
SB-1137Discrimination claims: combination of characteristics.
SB-1138Pupil attendance: excused absences: military entrance processing.
SB-1140Enhanced infrastructure financing district.
SB-1142Electrical and gas corporations: restoration and termination of services.
SB-1143Paint products: stewardship program.
SB-1144Marketplaces: online marketplaces.
SB-1146Mortgages.
SB-1147Drinking water: microplastics levels.
SB-1150Dissolution or nullity of marriage: restoration of former name or birth name.
SB-1152State Fire Marshal: fire safety: regulations: lithium-based battery systems: telecommunications infrastructure.
SB-1156Groundwater sustainability agencies: conflicts of interest: financial interest disclosures.
SB-1158Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program.

