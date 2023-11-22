New California Laws 2024: Part 11

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electronic prescriptions, license renewals, safe drinking water, human trafficking, pupil health, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 11)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION AB-1540 Postsecondary education: nonresident tuition: exemption. AB-1541 Community colleges: governing board membership: student members. AB-1548 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: grant program: recycling infrastructure projects. AB-1557 Pharmacy: electronic prescriptions. AB-1560 Crematories: change in ownership. AB-1566 Department of Veterans Affairs: veterans’ services. AB-1572 Potable water: nonfunctional turf. AB-1578 Insurance licensees. AB-1583 California Seed Law: subventions: sunset extension. AB-1587 Financial transactions: firearms merchants: merchant category code. AB-1594 Medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles: public agency utilities. AB-1598 Gun violence: firearm safety education. AB-1605 High schools: military services: United States Space Force. AB-1606 Driver’s license renewal alternatives. AB-1607 Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency. AB-1611 Fish and Game Code: violations. AB-1620 Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act: permanent disabilities: comparable or smaller units. AB-1627 California Safe Drinking Water Act. AB-1633 Housing Accountability Act: disapprovals: California Environmental Quality Act. AB-1637 Local government: internet websites and email addresses. AB-1638 Local government: emergency response services: use of languages other than English. AB-1643 Juveniles: informal supervision. AB-1646 Physicians and surgeons: postgraduate training: guest rotations. AB-1649 Local Agency Public Construction Act: change orders: County of Santa Clara. AB-1650 Family law proceedings: custody, parentage, and adoption. AB-1651 Pupil health: emergency medical care: epinephrine auto-injectors. AB-1653 Interscholastic athletic programs: emergency action plans: heat illness: guidelines. AB-1658 Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification. AB-1668 Alcoholic beverages: licenses: County of Placer. AB-1673 Outdoor Advertising Act: local governmental entities: relocation. AB-1679 Transactions and use taxes: County of Los Angeles: homelessness. AB-1684 Local ordinances: fines and penalties: cannabis. AB-1686 Ports and harbors: Martinez Marina. AB-1697 Uniform Electronic Transactions Act. AB-1701 Black infant health: California Perinatal Equity Initiative. AB-1703 State Athletic Commission: boxing. AB-1704 Alcoholic beverage licenses. AB-1706 Public trust lands: Encinal Terminals public trust lands: City of Alameda. AB-1707 Health professionals and facilities: adverse actions based on another state’s law. AB-1716 Hazardous wastes and materials: certified unified program agencies. AB-1720 Clinics: prenatal screening. AB-1722 Pupil health: credentialed school nurses, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses. AB-1731 CURES database: buprenorphine. AB-1734 Local Government: Surplus Land Act: exemptions. AB-1735 Transit districts: prohibition orders. AB-1736 Water replenishment districts: competitive bidding. AB-1740 Human trafficking: notice: pediatric care facilities. AB-1745 Public postsecondary education: veterans: waiver of mandatory systemwide tuition and fees. AB-1752 Bees: pesticides: civil penalties. AB-1753 Local government: reorganization.

