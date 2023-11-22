New California Laws 2024: Part 11
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electronic prescriptions, license renewals, safe drinking water, human trafficking, pupil health, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 11)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|AB-1540
|Postsecondary education: nonresident tuition: exemption.
|AB-1541
|Community colleges: governing board membership: student members.
|AB-1548
|Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: grant program: recycling infrastructure projects.
|AB-1557
|Pharmacy: electronic prescriptions.
|AB-1560
|Crematories: change in ownership.
|AB-1566
|Department of Veterans Affairs: veterans’ services.
|AB-1572
|Potable water: nonfunctional turf.
|AB-1578
|Insurance licensees.
|AB-1583
|California Seed Law: subventions: sunset extension.
|AB-1587
|Financial transactions: firearms merchants: merchant category code.
|AB-1594
|Medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles: public agency utilities.
|AB-1598
|Gun violence: firearm safety education.
|AB-1605
|High schools: military services: United States Space Force.
|AB-1606
|Driver’s license renewal alternatives.
|AB-1607
|Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency.
|AB-1611
|Fish and Game Code: violations.
|AB-1620
|Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act: permanent disabilities: comparable or smaller units.
|AB-1627
|California Safe Drinking Water Act.
|AB-1633
|Housing Accountability Act: disapprovals: California Environmental Quality Act.
|AB-1637
|Local government: internet websites and email addresses.
|AB-1638
|Local government: emergency response services: use of languages other than English.
|AB-1643
|Juveniles: informal supervision.
|AB-1646
|Physicians and surgeons: postgraduate training: guest rotations.
|AB-1649
|Local Agency Public Construction Act: change orders: County of Santa Clara.
|AB-1650
|Family law proceedings: custody, parentage, and adoption.
|AB-1651
|Pupil health: emergency medical care: epinephrine auto-injectors.
|AB-1653
|Interscholastic athletic programs: emergency action plans: heat illness: guidelines.
|AB-1658
|Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification.
|AB-1668
|Alcoholic beverages: licenses: County of Placer.
|AB-1673
|Outdoor Advertising Act: local governmental entities: relocation.
|AB-1679
|Transactions and use taxes: County of Los Angeles: homelessness.
|AB-1684
|Local ordinances: fines and penalties: cannabis.
|AB-1686
|Ports and harbors: Martinez Marina.
|AB-1697
|Uniform Electronic Transactions Act.
|AB-1701
|Black infant health: California Perinatal Equity Initiative.
|AB-1703
|State Athletic Commission: boxing.
|AB-1704
|Alcoholic beverage licenses.
|AB-1706
|Public trust lands: Encinal Terminals public trust lands: City of Alameda.
|AB-1707
|Health professionals and facilities: adverse actions based on another state’s law.
|AB-1716
|Hazardous wastes and materials: certified unified program agencies.
|AB-1720
|Clinics: prenatal screening.
|AB-1722
|Pupil health: credentialed school nurses, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses.
|AB-1731
|CURES database: buprenorphine.
|AB-1734
|Local Government: Surplus Land Act: exemptions.
|AB-1735
|Transit districts: prohibition orders.
|AB-1736
|Water replenishment districts: competitive bidding.
|AB-1740
|Human trafficking: notice: pediatric care facilities.
|AB-1745
|Public postsecondary education: veterans: waiver of mandatory systemwide tuition and fees.
|AB-1752
|Bees: pesticides: civil penalties.
|AB-1753
|Local government: reorganization.
