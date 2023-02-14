New California Laws 2023: Part 26
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on firearms, gender affirming care, domestic violence, CAL Fresh, unemployment insurance and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 26
|BILL
|TITLE
|SB-907
|Electronic benefits transfer systems: farmers’ markets.
|SB-910
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-913
|School districts: operations.
|SB-914
|HELP Act.
|SB-915
|Firearms: state property.
|SB-916
|Sexual assault: victim’s rights.
|SB-922
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects.
|SB-923
|Gender-affirming care.
|SB-925
|Fatal vehicular accidents: chemical test results.
|SB-926
|Prescribed Fire Liability Pilot Program: Prescribed Fire Claims Fund.
|SB-928
|Public administrators: compensation.
|SB-929
|Community mental health services: data collection.
|SB-931
|Deterring union membership: violations.
|SB-932
|General plans: circulation element: bicycle and pedestrian plans and traffic calming plans.
|SB-935
|Domestic violence: protective orders.
|SB-938
|The Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000: protest proceedings: procedural consolidation.
|SB-940
|Mobilehome parks: local ordinances.
|SB-941
|Local educational agency instruction collaboration agreements: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics: dual language immersion programs.
|SB-942
|Low Carbon Transit Operations Program: free or reduced fare transit program.
|SB-945
|Falconry: American peregrine falcons.
|SB-948
|Housing finance programs: development reserves.
|SB-949
|Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery.
|SB-950
|CalFresh: income eligibility: basic allowance for housing.
|SB-951
|Unemployment insurance: contribution rates: disability insurance: paid family leave: weekly benefit amount.
|SB-954
|Public works: wages: electronic certified payroll records.
|SB-955
|Pupil attendance: excused absences: civic or political events.
|SB-956
|Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
|SB-957
|Public Employment Relations Board: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: employee relations.
|SB-959
|Surplus residential property: use of funds: priorities and procedures: City of Pasadena.
|SB-960
|Public employment: peace officers: citizenship.
