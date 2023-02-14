New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 26

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on firearms, gender affirming care, domestic violence, CAL Fresh, unemployment insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

A local, Roseville Today sponsor

A local, Roseville Today sponsor

A local, Roseville Today sponsor

A local, Roseville Today sponsor

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 26

BILLTITLE
SB-907Electronic benefits transfer systems: farmers’ markets.
SB-910Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-913School districts: operations.
SB-914HELP Act.
SB-915Firearms: state property.
SB-916Sexual assault: victim’s rights.
SB-922California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects.
SB-923Gender-affirming care.
SB-925Fatal vehicular accidents: chemical test results.
SB-926Prescribed Fire Liability Pilot Program: Prescribed Fire Claims Fund.
SB-928Public administrators: compensation.
SB-929Community mental health services: data collection.
SB-931Deterring union membership: violations.
SB-932General plans: circulation element: bicycle and pedestrian plans and traffic calming plans.
SB-935Domestic violence: protective orders.
SB-938The Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000: protest proceedings: procedural consolidation.
SB-940Mobilehome parks: local ordinances.
SB-941Local educational agency instruction collaboration agreements: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics: dual language immersion programs.
SB-942Low Carbon Transit Operations Program: free or reduced fare transit program.
SB-945Falconry: American peregrine falcons.
SB-948Housing finance programs: development reserves.
SB-949Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery.
SB-950CalFresh: income eligibility: basic allowance for housing.
SB-951Unemployment insurance: contribution rates: disability insurance: paid family leave: weekly benefit amount.
SB-954Public works: wages: electronic certified payroll records.
SB-955Pupil attendance: excused absences: civic or political events.
SB-956Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
SB-957Public Employment Relations Board: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: employee relations.
SB-959Surplus residential property: use of funds: priorities and procedures: City of Pasadena.
SB-960Public employment: peace officers: citizenship.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

▶ Related▶ More from Author