New California Laws 2023: Part 26

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 26 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on firearms, gender affirming care, domestic violence, CAL Fresh, unemployment insurance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

BILL TITLE SB-907 Electronic benefits transfer systems: farmers’ markets. SB-910 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-913 School districts: operations. SB-914 HELP Act. SB-915 Firearms: state property. SB-916 Sexual assault: victim’s rights. SB-922 California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects. SB-923 Gender-affirming care. SB-925 Fatal vehicular accidents: chemical test results. SB-926 Prescribed Fire Liability Pilot Program: Prescribed Fire Claims Fund. SB-928 Public administrators: compensation. SB-929 Community mental health services: data collection. SB-931 Deterring union membership: violations. SB-932 General plans: circulation element: bicycle and pedestrian plans and traffic calming plans. SB-935 Domestic violence: protective orders. SB-938 The Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000: protest proceedings: procedural consolidation. SB-940 Mobilehome parks: local ordinances. SB-941 Local educational agency instruction collaboration agreements: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics: dual language immersion programs. SB-942 Low Carbon Transit Operations Program: free or reduced fare transit program. SB-945 Falconry: American peregrine falcons. SB-948 Housing finance programs: development reserves. SB-949 Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery. SB-950 CalFresh: income eligibility: basic allowance for housing. SB-951 Unemployment insurance: contribution rates: disability insurance: paid family leave: weekly benefit amount. SB-954 Public works: wages: electronic certified payroll records. SB-955 Pupil attendance: excused absences: civic or political events. SB-956 Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions. SB-957 Public Employment Relations Board: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: employee relations. SB-959 Surplus residential property: use of funds: priorities and procedures: City of Pasadena. SB-960 Public employment: peace officers: citizenship.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.