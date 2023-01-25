New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 22

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes state employment, housing, human services, abortion services, transportation, brewpub restaurants and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 22

BILLTITLE
SB-116Human services.
SB-117State employment: State Bargaining Units: memoranda of understanding: addenda.
SB-118California Environmental Quality Act: public higher education: campus population.
SB-119Budget Act of 2021.
SB-125Public resources: geothermal resources: lithium.
SB-130State employment: State Bargaining Units 5, 6, 7, and 8: agreements.
SB-131November 8, 2022, statewide general election: ballot measures.
SB-132State employment: State Bargaining Units 16 and 18: agreements.
SB-154Budget Act of 2022.
SB-184Health.
SB-187Human services.
SB-188Developmental services omnibus.
SB-189State Government.
SB-191Employment.
SB-193Economic development: grant programs and other financial assistance.
SB-196State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements.
SB-197Housing.
SB-198Transportation.
SB-201Taxation: Earned Income Tax Credit: Young Child Tax Credit: Foster Youth Tax Credit.
SB-207County road commissioner: County of Siskiyou.
SB-216Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance: mandatory coverage.
SB-218Corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
SB-225Health care coverage: timely access to care.
SB-230State Water Resources Control Board: Constituents of Emerging Concern in Drinking Water Program.
SB-233Civil actions: appearance by telephone.
SB-245Health care coverage: abortion services: cost sharing.
SB-277Fireworks: dangerous fireworks: seizure: management.
SB-281Medi-Cal: Short-Term Community Transitions program.
SB-291Advisory Commission on Special Education.
SB-298Brewpub-restaurant licenses: bona fide public eating place license.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

