New California Laws 2023: Part 22

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes state employment, housing, human services, abortion services, transportation, brewpub restaurants and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 22

BILL TITLE SB-116 Human services. SB-117 State employment: State Bargaining Units: memoranda of understanding: addenda. SB-118 California Environmental Quality Act: public higher education: campus population. SB-119 Budget Act of 2021. SB-125 Public resources: geothermal resources: lithium. SB-130 State employment: State Bargaining Units 5, 6, 7, and 8: agreements. SB-131 November 8, 2022, statewide general election: ballot measures. SB-132 State employment: State Bargaining Units 16 and 18: agreements. SB-154 Budget Act of 2022. SB-184 Health. SB-187 Human services. SB-188 Developmental services omnibus. SB-189 State Government. SB-191 Employment. SB-193 Economic development: grant programs and other financial assistance. SB-196 State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements. SB-197 Housing. SB-198 Transportation. SB-201 Taxation: Earned Income Tax Credit: Young Child Tax Credit: Foster Youth Tax Credit. SB-207 County road commissioner: County of Siskiyou. SB-216 Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance: mandatory coverage. SB-218 Corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions. SB-225 Health care coverage: timely access to care. SB-230 State Water Resources Control Board: Constituents of Emerging Concern in Drinking Water Program. SB-233 Civil actions: appearance by telephone. SB-245 Health care coverage: abortion services: cost sharing. SB-277 Fireworks: dangerous fireworks: seizure: management. SB-281 Medi-Cal: Short-Term Community Transitions program. SB-291 Advisory Commission on Special Education. SB-298 Brewpub-restaurant licenses: bona fide public eating place license.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.