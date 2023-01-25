New California Laws 2023: Part 22
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 22 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes state employment, housing, human services, abortion services, transportation, brewpub restaurants and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 22
|BILL
|TITLE
|SB-116
|Human services.
|SB-117
|State employment: State Bargaining Units: memoranda of understanding: addenda.
|SB-118
|California Environmental Quality Act: public higher education: campus population.
|SB-119
|Budget Act of 2021.
|SB-125
|Public resources: geothermal resources: lithium.
|SB-130
|State employment: State Bargaining Units 5, 6, 7, and 8: agreements.
|SB-131
|November 8, 2022, statewide general election: ballot measures.
|SB-132
|State employment: State Bargaining Units 16 and 18: agreements.
|SB-154
|Budget Act of 2022.
|SB-184
|Health.
|SB-187
|Human services.
|SB-188
|Developmental services omnibus.
|SB-189
|State Government.
|SB-191
|Employment.
|SB-193
|Economic development: grant programs and other financial assistance.
|SB-196
|State employment: State Bargaining Units: agreements.
|SB-197
|Housing.
|SB-198
|Transportation.
|SB-201
|Taxation: Earned Income Tax Credit: Young Child Tax Credit: Foster Youth Tax Credit.
|SB-207
|County road commissioner: County of Siskiyou.
|SB-216
|Contractors: workers’ compensation insurance: mandatory coverage.
|SB-218
|Corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
|SB-225
|Health care coverage: timely access to care.
|SB-230
|State Water Resources Control Board: Constituents of Emerging Concern in Drinking Water Program.
|SB-233
|Civil actions: appearance by telephone.
|SB-245
|Health care coverage: abortion services: cost sharing.
|SB-277
|Fireworks: dangerous fireworks: seizure: management.
|SB-281
|Medi-Cal: Short-Term Community Transitions program.
|SB-291
|Advisory Commission on Special Education.
|SB-298
|Brewpub-restaurant licenses: bona fide public eating place license.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)