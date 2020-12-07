California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 8 of New California laws for 2021 includes taxes, rape, subpoenas, sex equity, child custody, presidential primaries, local government, financial abuse and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 8
|SB-450
|California Environmental Quality Act exemption: supportive and transitional housing: motel conversion.
|SB-451
|Personal income and corporation taxes: credits: rehabilitation of certified historic structures.
|SB-453
|Older adults.
|SB-455
|Financial Empowerment Fund: unbanked and underbanked populations.
|SB-457
|Biomethane: gas corporations.
|SB-459
|Crimes: rape: great bodily injury.
|SB-463
|Natural gas storage wells: well stimulation treatments: chemical composition: leaks: regulation.
|SB-464
|California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act.
|SB-467
|Postsecondary education: cost-of-living categories.
|SB-469
|Horse racing: health and safety.
|SB-471
|Subpoenas: service.
|SB-478
|Commission on Teacher Credentialing: membership.
|SB-480
|Law enforcement uniforms.
|SB-481
|State military: inspector general.
|SB-485
|Driving privilege: suspension or delay.
|SB-490
|CalFresh: benefit overissuance.
|SB-493
|Education: sex equity.
|SB-495
|Child custody.
|SB-496
|Financial abuse of elder or dependent adults.
|SB-504
|State highways: Route 1: relinquishment.
|SB-505
|Presidential primary elections.
|SB-506
|Energy crisis litigation.
|SB-507
|San Diego Unified Port District: territory held in trust: State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of San Diego.
|SB-508
|Residential property insurance.
|SB-513
|State Water Resources Control Board: grants: interim relief: private water wells.
|SB-519
|Hazardous substances: underground storage tanks.
|SB-520
|Electrical service: provider of last resort.
|SB-522
|Business entities: filings.
|SB-523
|Elections: vote by mail ballots.
|SB-527
|Local government: Williamson Act: cultivation of cannabis and hemp.
Coming Up in Part 9 – Workers Comp, LGBT, public schools, state bar, criminal proceedings, public utilities, clinical trials and more.
