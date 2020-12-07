California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 8 of New California laws for 2021 includes taxes, rape, subpoenas, sex equity, child custody, presidential primaries, local government, financial abuse and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 8

SB-450 California Environmental Quality Act exemption: supportive and transitional housing: motel conversion. SB-451 Personal income and corporation taxes: credits: rehabilitation of certified historic structures. SB-453 Older adults. SB-455 Financial Empowerment Fund: unbanked and underbanked populations. SB-457 Biomethane: gas corporations. SB-459 Crimes: rape: great bodily injury. SB-463 Natural gas storage wells: well stimulation treatments: chemical composition: leaks: regulation. SB-464 California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act. SB-467 Postsecondary education: cost-of-living categories. SB-469 Horse racing: health and safety. SB-471 Subpoenas: service. SB-478 Commission on Teacher Credentialing: membership. SB-480 Law enforcement uniforms. SB-481 State military: inspector general. SB-485 Driving privilege: suspension or delay. SB-490 CalFresh: benefit overissuance. SB-493 Education: sex equity. SB-495 Child custody. SB-496 Financial abuse of elder or dependent adults. SB-504 State highways: Route 1: relinquishment. SB-505 Presidential primary elections. SB-506 Energy crisis litigation. SB-507 San Diego Unified Port District: territory held in trust: State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of San Diego. SB-508 Residential property insurance. SB-513 State Water Resources Control Board: grants: interim relief: private water wells. SB-519 Hazardous substances: underground storage tanks. SB-520 Electrical service: provider of last resort. SB-522 Business entities: filings. SB-523 Elections: vote by mail ballots. SB-527 Local government: Williamson Act: cultivation of cannabis and hemp.

Coming Up in Part 9 – Workers Comp, LGBT, public schools, state bar, criminal proceedings, public utilities, clinical trials and more.

