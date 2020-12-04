California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 7 of New California laws for 2021 includes missing persons, public transit, pupil suspensions, state parks, pest control and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 7
|SB-381
|Validations.
|SB-383
|Postsecondary education: omnibus bill.
|SB-385
|Private Investigator Act.
|SB-387
|Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency: board of directors.
|SB-388
|Missing persons: reports: local agencies.
|SB-389
|Mental Health Services Act.
|SB-390
|School safety: school security officers and security guards.
|SB-391
|Household Movers Act: enforcement: special investigators and supervising special investigators.
|SB-393
|Vessels: impoundment.
|SB-394
|Criminal procedure: diversion for primary caregivers of minor children.
|SB-395
|Wild game mammals: accidental taking and possession of wildlife: collision with a vehicle: wildlife salvage permits.
|SB-397
|Public transit operators: passengers with pets: evacuation orders.
|SB-398
|Protection and advocacy agency.
|SB-399
|Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.
|SB-400
|Reduction of greenhouse gases emissions: mobility options.
|SB-402
|Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: County of Inyo.
|SB-406
|Health care: omnibus bill.
|SB-407
|Medicare supplement benefit coverage.
|SB-413
|San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority.
|SB-417
|California Victim Compensation Board: claim.
|SB-418
|Claims against the state: appropriation.
|SB-419
|Pupil discipline: suspensions: willful defiance.
|SB-423
|November 3, 2020, statewide general election.
|SB-425
|Health care practitioners: licensee’s file: probationary physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: unprofessional conduct.
|SB-432
|Alcoholic beverages: distilled spirits: instruction.
|SB-436
|Office of Child Abuse Prevention.
|SB-438
|Emergency medical services: dispatch.
|SB-439
|Criminal procedure: wiretapping: authorization and disclosure.
|SB-442
|State parks: resource exploitation exceptions: commercialization of investigation results.
|SB-449
|Pest control: Pierce’s disease.
Coming Up in Part 8 – Subpoenas, Cal-Fresh, state military, child custody, sex equity in education, presidential primaries and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.