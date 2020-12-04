California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 7 of New California laws for 2021 includes missing persons, public transit, pupil suspensions, state parks, pest control and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 7

SB-381 Validations. SB-383 Postsecondary education: omnibus bill. SB-385 Private Investigator Act. SB-387 Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency: board of directors. SB-388 Missing persons: reports: local agencies. SB-389 Mental Health Services Act. SB-390 School safety: school security officers and security guards. SB-391 Household Movers Act: enforcement: special investigators and supervising special investigators. SB-393 Vessels: impoundment. SB-394 Criminal procedure: diversion for primary caregivers of minor children. SB-395 Wild game mammals: accidental taking and possession of wildlife: collision with a vehicle: wildlife salvage permits. SB-397 Public transit operators: passengers with pets: evacuation orders. SB-398 Protection and advocacy agency. SB-399 Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. SB-400 Reduction of greenhouse gases emissions: mobility options. SB-402 Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: County of Inyo. SB-406 Health care: omnibus bill. SB-407 Medicare supplement benefit coverage. SB-413 San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority. SB-417 California Victim Compensation Board: claim. SB-418 Claims against the state: appropriation. SB-419 Pupil discipline: suspensions: willful defiance. SB-423 November 3, 2020, statewide general election. SB-425 Health care practitioners: licensee’s file: probationary physician’s and surgeon’s certificate: unprofessional conduct. SB-432 Alcoholic beverages: distilled spirits: instruction. SB-436 Office of Child Abuse Prevention. SB-438 Emergency medical services: dispatch. SB-439 Criminal procedure: wiretapping: authorization and disclosure. SB-442 State parks: resource exploitation exceptions: commercialization of investigation results. SB-449 Pest control: Pierce’s disease.

Coming Up in Part 8 – Subpoenas, Cal-Fresh, state military, child custody, sex equity in education, presidential primaries and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.