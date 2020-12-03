California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 6 of New California laws for 2021 includes misleading advertising, firearm transfers, Housing Crisis Act, climate change, elections, victims of crime and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 6

SB-316 Pupil and student safety: identification cards: domestic violence hotline telephone number. SB-317 Hazardous waste: waste facilities: prohibited chemicals. SB-322 Health facilities: inspections: employee reporting. SB-323 Common interest developments: elections. SB-324 Street lighting systems: City of Temple City. SB-326 Common interest developments. SB-328 Pupil attendance: school start time. SB-329 Discrimination: housing: source of income. SB-330 Housing Crisis Act of 2019. SB-334 Healing arts: clinical laboratories. SB-338 Senior and disability victimization: law enforcement policies. SB-339 Engineers, land surveyors, and geologists and geophysicists: nondisclosure agreements: reporting. SB-342 Misleading advertising: domain and subdomain names. SB-343 Health care data disclosure. SB-344 Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act. SB-350 The Golden State Energy Act. SB-351 Climate change: Transformative Climate Communities Program. SB-354 California DREAM Loan Program: graduate degree programs. SB-355 Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings. SB-358 Transportation. SB-359 Elections: referendum. SB-364 Change in ownership: nonresidential active solar energy systems: initiative. SB-366 Public postsecondary education: mandatory orientation for students. SB-367 State Coastal Conservancy: grants: educational projects and programs. SB-370 Discovery: response to inspection demands. SB-375 Victims of crime: application for compensation. SB-376 Firearms: transfers. SB-377 Juveniles: psychotropic medications: medical information. SB-379 Validations. SB-380 Validations.

Coming Up in Part 7 – Alcoholic beverages, pest control, Mental Health Services Act, student discipline, emergency medical services and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.