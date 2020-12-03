California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 6 of New California laws for 2021 includes misleading advertising, firearm transfers, Housing Crisis Act, climate change, elections, victims of crime and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 6
|SB-316
|Pupil and student safety: identification cards: domestic violence hotline telephone number.
|SB-317
|Hazardous waste: waste facilities: prohibited chemicals.
|SB-322
|Health facilities: inspections: employee reporting.
|SB-323
|Common interest developments: elections.
|SB-324
|Street lighting systems: City of Temple City.
|SB-326
|Common interest developments.
|SB-328
|Pupil attendance: school start time.
|SB-329
|Discrimination: housing: source of income.
|SB-330
|Housing Crisis Act of 2019.
|SB-334
|Healing arts: clinical laboratories.
|SB-338
|Senior and disability victimization: law enforcement policies.
|SB-339
|Engineers, land surveyors, and geologists and geophysicists: nondisclosure agreements: reporting.
|SB-342
|Misleading advertising: domain and subdomain names.
|SB-343
|Health care data disclosure.
|SB-344
|Local Prepaid Mobile Telephony Services Collection Act.
|SB-350
|The Golden State Energy Act.
|SB-351
|Climate change: Transformative Climate Communities Program.
|SB-354
|California DREAM Loan Program: graduate degree programs.
|SB-355
|Joint powers agencies: Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: meetings.
|SB-358
|Transportation.
|SB-359
|Elections: referendum.
|SB-364
|Change in ownership: nonresidential active solar energy systems: initiative.
|SB-366
|Public postsecondary education: mandatory orientation for students.
|SB-367
|State Coastal Conservancy: grants: educational projects and programs.
|SB-370
|Discovery: response to inspection demands.
|SB-375
|Victims of crime: application for compensation.
|SB-376
|Firearms: transfers.
|SB-377
|Juveniles: psychotropic medications: medical information.
|SB-379
|Validations.
|SB-380
|Validations.
Coming Up in Part 7 – Alcoholic beverages, pest control, Mental Health Services Act, student discipline, emergency medical services and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.