California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 5 of New California laws for 2021 includes immunizations, wrongful convictions, pupil meals, crime statistics, jury service and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 5

SB-249 Land use: Subdivision Map Act: expiration dates. SB-251 Financial institutions. SB-255 Women, minority, disabled veteran, and LGBT business enterprise procurement: electric service providers: energy storage system companies: community choice aggregators. SB-259 Department of Justice: crime statistics reporting. SB-260 Automatic health care coverage enrollment. SB-262 Marine resources: commercial fishing and aquaculture: regulation of operations. SB-265 Pupil meals: Child Hunger Prevention and Fair Treatment Act of 2017. SB-267 Driver’s licenses: United States Foreign Service. SB-269 Wrongful convictions. SB-271 Employment: motion picture production workers. SB-273 Domestic violence. SB-274 Mobilehome parks: tenancies. SB-275 Health Care and Essential Workers: personal protective equipment. SB-276 Immunizations: medical exemptions. SB-280 Building standards: fall prevention. SB-286 Payment of wages: professional sports organization employees. SB-288 California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects. SB-289 Medi-Cal: home- and community-based services: military. SB-293 Infrastructure financing districts: formation: issuance of bonds: City of Oakland. SB-300 Elections: ballot measures. SB-303 Guardians and conservators: compensation: residence of conservatee. SB-304 Criminal procedure: prosecutorial jurisdiction in multi-jurisdictional elder abuse cases. SB-306 Mortgages and deeds of trust: trustee substitutions. SB-307 Water conveyance: use of facility with unused capacity. SB-308 Estates and trusts: instrument. SB-309 Personal income tax: California Senior Citizen Advocacy Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. SB-310 Jury service. SB-312 Cosmetic Fragrance and Flavor Ingredient Right to Know Act of 2020. SB-313 Animals: prohibition on use in circuses. SB-314 Elders and dependent adults: abandonment.

Coming Up in Part 6 – Climate change, hazardous waste, Housing Crisis Act, elections , firearms and more.

