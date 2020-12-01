California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 5 of New California laws for 2021 includes immunizations, wrongful convictions, pupil meals, crime statistics, jury service and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 5
|SB-249
|Land use: Subdivision Map Act: expiration dates.
|SB-251
|Financial institutions.
|SB-255
|Women, minority, disabled veteran, and LGBT business enterprise procurement: electric service providers: energy storage system companies: community choice aggregators.
|SB-259
|Department of Justice: crime statistics reporting.
|SB-260
|Automatic health care coverage enrollment.
|SB-262
|Marine resources: commercial fishing and aquaculture: regulation of operations.
|SB-265
|Pupil meals: Child Hunger Prevention and Fair Treatment Act of 2017.
|SB-267
|Driver’s licenses: United States Foreign Service.
|SB-269
|Wrongful convictions.
|SB-271
|Employment: motion picture production workers.
|SB-273
|Domestic violence.
|SB-274
|Mobilehome parks: tenancies.
|SB-275
|Health Care and Essential Workers: personal protective equipment.
|SB-276
|Immunizations: medical exemptions.
|SB-280
|Building standards: fall prevention.
|SB-286
|Payment of wages: professional sports organization employees.
|SB-288
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transportation-related projects.
|SB-289
|Medi-Cal: home- and community-based services: military.
|SB-293
|Infrastructure financing districts: formation: issuance of bonds: City of Oakland.
|SB-300
|Elections: ballot measures.
|SB-303
|Guardians and conservators: compensation: residence of conservatee.
|SB-304
|Criminal procedure: prosecutorial jurisdiction in multi-jurisdictional elder abuse cases.
|SB-306
|Mortgages and deeds of trust: trustee substitutions.
|SB-307
|Water conveyance: use of facility with unused capacity.
|SB-308
|Estates and trusts: instrument.
|SB-309
|Personal income tax: California Senior Citizen Advocacy Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|SB-310
|Jury service.
|SB-312
|Cosmetic Fragrance and Flavor Ingredient Right to Know Act of 2020.
|SB-313
|Animals: prohibition on use in circuses.
|SB-314
|Elders and dependent adults: abandonment.
