California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 30 of New California laws for 2021 includes Rent control, Disabled Veterans Business, prepaid credit cards, state teachers retirement, adoption, cannabis testing, protective orders, urban retail water suppliers and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-1354
|Juvenile court school pupils: joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan.
|AB-1355
|Personal information.
|AB-1361
|Civil actions: satisfaction of money judgments.
|AB-1362
|Electricity: load-serving entities: rate and program information.
|AB-1365
|Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
|AB-1370
|Alcoholic beverage licenses: nonprofit arts foundation.
|AB-1373
|Adoption.
|AB-1377
|CalFresh.
|AB-1380
|Premarital agreements: enforcement.
|AB-1383
|Public postsecondary education: admission by exception.
|AB-1390
|Deferred entry of judgment pilot program.
|AB-1392
|State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of Redwood City.
|AB-1394
|Juveniles: sealing of records.
|AB-1396
|Protective orders: elder and dependent adults.
|AB-1399
|Residential real property: rent control: withdrawal of accommodations.
|AB-1400
|Employment safety: firefighting equipment: mechanics.
|AB-1413
|Transportation: transactions and use taxes.
|AB-1414
|Urban retail water suppliers: reporting.
|AB-1421
|Supervised release: revocation.
|AB-1423
|Transfers to juvenile court.
|AB-1426
|Public resources: San Onofre State Beach: Richard H. and Donna O’Neill Conservancy: road construction.
|AB-1428
|Business practices: prepaid credit cards: refund methods.
|AB-1429
|Hazardous materials: business plans.
|AB-1432
|Water shortage emergencies: declarations: wildfires.
|AB-1452
|State teachers’ retirement.
|AB-1454
|Trauma-informed diversion programs for youth.
|AB-1456
|State highways: Route 193: relinquishment.
|AB-1458
|Cannabis testing laboratories.
|AB-1460
|California State University: graduation requirement: ethnic studies.
|AB-1475
|Construction Manager/General Contractor method: transportation projects.
|AB-1482
|Tenant Protection Act of 2019: tenancy: rent caps.
|AB-1483
|Housing data: collection and reporting.
|AB-1485
|Housing development: streamlining.
Coming Up in Part 31 – Police use of force, gun violence, student athletes, charter schools, public contracts, pet insurance, music therapy, animal impoundment and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.