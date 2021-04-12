California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 30 of New California laws for 2021 includes Rent control, Disabled Veterans Business, prepaid credit cards, state teachers retirement, adoption, cannabis testing, protective orders, urban retail water suppliers and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-1354 Juvenile court school pupils: joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan. AB-1355 Personal information. AB-1361 Civil actions: satisfaction of money judgments. AB-1362 Electricity: load-serving entities: rate and program information. AB-1365 Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program. AB-1370 Alcoholic beverage licenses: nonprofit arts foundation. AB-1373 Adoption. AB-1377 CalFresh. AB-1380 Premarital agreements: enforcement. AB-1383 Public postsecondary education: admission by exception. AB-1390 Deferred entry of judgment pilot program. AB-1392 State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of Redwood City. AB-1394 Juveniles: sealing of records. AB-1396 Protective orders: elder and dependent adults. AB-1399 Residential real property: rent control: withdrawal of accommodations. AB-1400 Employment safety: firefighting equipment: mechanics. AB-1413 Transportation: transactions and use taxes. AB-1414 Urban retail water suppliers: reporting. AB-1421 Supervised release: revocation. AB-1423 Transfers to juvenile court. AB-1426 Public resources: San Onofre State Beach: Richard H. and Donna O’Neill Conservancy: road construction. AB-1428 Business practices: prepaid credit cards: refund methods. AB-1429 Hazardous materials: business plans. AB-1432 Water shortage emergencies: declarations: wildfires. AB-1452 State teachers’ retirement. AB-1454 Trauma-informed diversion programs for youth. AB-1456 State highways: Route 193: relinquishment. AB-1458 Cannabis testing laboratories. AB-1460 California State University: graduation requirement: ethnic studies. AB-1475 Construction Manager/General Contractor method: transportation projects. AB-1482 Tenant Protection Act of 2019: tenancy: rent caps. AB-1483 Housing data: collection and reporting. AB-1485 Housing development: streamlining.

Coming Up in Part 31 – Police use of force, gun violence, student athletes, charter schools, public contracts, pet insurance, music therapy, animal impoundment and more.

