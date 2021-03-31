California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 29 of New California laws for 2021 includes local redistricting, adoption, concealed carry, healthcare coverage, high education debt collection practices, migrant education and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-1265 Alcoholic beverage licensees: donations. AB-1266 Traffic control devices: bicycles. AB-1276 Local redistricting. AB-1278 Public postsecondary educational institutions: public services and programs: internet website notification. AB-1281 Privacy: California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. AB-1286 Shared mobility devices: agreements. AB-1287 Universal assessments: No Wrong Door system. AB-1289 Alarm Company Act: local use permit. AB-1290 Water projects: financial assistance and construction financing: Pure Water San Diego Program. AB-1291 Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: labor peace agreements. AB-1292 Firearms. AB-1294 Criminal profiteering. AB-1296 Joint Enforcement Strike Force on the Underground Economy: Labor Enforcement Task Force. AB-1297 Firearms: concealed carry license. AB-1301 Child welfare: adoption. AB-1303 School facilities: Civic Center Act: direct costs. AB-1304 California MAT Re-Entry Incentive Program. AB-1308 Students in hotel management or culinary arts programs: tastings. AB-1309 Health care coverage: enrollment periods. AB-1311 Neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses: transfers. AB-1313 Higher education: prohibited debt collection practices. AB-1319 Migrant education: pupil residency. AB-1320 Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey. AB-1328 Oil and gas: notice of intention to abandon well: study of fugitive emissions from idle, idle-deserted, and abandoned wells. AB-1331 Criminal justice data. AB-1333 Tribal gaming: compact ratification: Susanville Indian Rancheria. AB-1336 Child health and safety fund. AB-1340 Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: labor market outcome data reporting. AB-1344 Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Act of 2009. AB-1346 Postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: Student Tuition Recovery Fund. AB-1349 Civil actions: discovery. AB-1350 Retroactive grant of high school diplomas: COVID-19 crisis. AB-1351 Transit operators: paratransit and dial-a-ride services: assessment. AB-1352 Community mental health services: mental health boards. AB-1353 Classified employees: probationary period.

Coming Up in Part 30 – Rent control, Disabled Veterans Business, prepaid credit cards, state teachers retirement, adoption, cannabis testing, protective orders, urban retail water suppliers and more.

