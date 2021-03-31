California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 29 of New California laws for 2021 includes local redistricting, adoption, concealed carry, healthcare coverage, high education debt collection practices, migrant education and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-1265
|Alcoholic beverage licensees: donations.
|AB-1266
|Traffic control devices: bicycles.
|AB-1276
|Local redistricting.
|AB-1278
|Public postsecondary educational institutions: public services and programs: internet website notification.
|AB-1281
|Privacy: California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
|AB-1286
|Shared mobility devices: agreements.
|AB-1287
|Universal assessments: No Wrong Door system.
|AB-1289
|Alarm Company Act: local use permit.
|AB-1290
|Water projects: financial assistance and construction financing: Pure Water San Diego Program.
|AB-1291
|Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: labor peace agreements.
|AB-1292
|Firearms.
|AB-1294
|Criminal profiteering.
|AB-1296
|Joint Enforcement Strike Force on the Underground Economy: Labor Enforcement Task Force.
|AB-1297
|Firearms: concealed carry license.
|AB-1301
|Child welfare: adoption.
|AB-1303
|School facilities: Civic Center Act: direct costs.
|AB-1304
|California MAT Re-Entry Incentive Program.
|AB-1308
|Students in hotel management or culinary arts programs: tastings.
|AB-1309
|Health care coverage: enrollment periods.
|AB-1311
|Neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses: transfers.
|AB-1313
|Higher education: prohibited debt collection practices.
|AB-1319
|Migrant education: pupil residency.
|AB-1320
|Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments: Turkey.
|AB-1328
|Oil and gas: notice of intention to abandon well: study of fugitive emissions from idle, idle-deserted, and abandoned wells.
|AB-1331
|Criminal justice data.
|AB-1333
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification: Susanville Indian Rancheria.
|AB-1336
|Child health and safety fund.
|AB-1340
|Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: labor market outcome data reporting.
|AB-1344
|Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Act of 2009.
|AB-1346
|Postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: Student Tuition Recovery Fund.
|AB-1349
|Civil actions: discovery.
|AB-1350
|Retroactive grant of high school diplomas: COVID-19 crisis.
|AB-1351
|Transit operators: paratransit and dial-a-ride services: assessment.
|AB-1352
|Community mental health services: mental health boards.
|AB-1353
|Classified employees: probationary period.
