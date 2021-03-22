CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 28 of New California laws for 2021 includes Vital records, special education, small plastic bottles at hotels, sheriff oversight, pawnbrokers, police use of force, facial recognition & biometric surveillance and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-1146
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: exemptions: vehicle information.
|AB-1150
|Community college districts: governing board elections: San Diego Community College District: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.
|AB-1152
|Vital records.
|AB-1160
|Forestry: timber operations: sustained yield plans.
|AB-1162
|Lodging establishments: personal care products: small plastic bottles.
|AB-1164
|Surplus state real property: disposal.
|AB-1165
|Child custody: supervised visitation.
|AB-1166
|Public works: protection of underground infrastructure: regional notification center system: electronic positive response.
|AB-1168
|Emergency services: text to 911.
|AB-1172
|Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies.
|AB-1179
|Child custody: allegations of abuse: report.
|AB-1180
|Water: recycled water.
|AB-1183
|Vessel operator: definition.
|AB-1185
|County board of supervisors: sheriff oversight.
|AB-1186
|Pawnbrokers: fees and charges.
|AB-1188
|Dwelling units: persons at risk of homelessness.
|AB-1191
|State Lands Commission: exchange of trust lands: City of Oakland: Howard Terminal property: Oakland Waterfront Sports and Mixed-Use Project, Waterfront Access, Environmental Justice, and Revitalization Act.
|AB-1196
|Peace officers: use of force.
|AB-1197
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: City of Los Angeles: supportive housing and emergency shelters.
|AB-1199
|State property: Fairview Developmental Center.
|AB-1202
|Privacy: data brokers.
|AB-1205
|California Cut Flower Commission: membership: reconvening commission.
|AB-1208
|Utility user taxes: exemption: clean energy resource.
|AB-1209
|Long-term care benefits.
|AB-1213
|Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants.
|AB-1215
|Law enforcement: facial recognition and other biometric surveillance.
|AB-1219
|Teacher credentialing: certificated employee assignment monitoring.
|AB-1220
|Metropolitan water districts.
|AB-1223
|Living organ donation.
|AB-1232
|Affordable housing: weatherization.
|AB-1234
|Standardized tests.
|AB-1235
|Youth homelessness prevention centers.
|AB-1237
|Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: guidelines.
|AB-1240
|School accountability: local control and accountability plans: state priorities: pupil achievement.
|AB-1254
|Bobcats: take prohibition: hunting season: management plan.
|AB-1255
|Surplus public land: inventory.
|AB-1257
|Sales and use taxes: exemption: vehicle modifications: physically handicapped persons: veterans.
|AB-1260
|Endangered wildlife.
|AB-1261
|Controlled substances: narcotics registry.
|AB-1264
|Medical Practice Act: dangerous drugs: appropriate prior examination.
Coming Up in Part 29 – Local redistricting, adoption, concealed carry, healthcare coverage, high education debt collection practices, migrant education and more.
