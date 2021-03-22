CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 28 of New California laws for 2021 includes Vital records, special education, small plastic bottles at hotels, sheriff oversight, pawnbrokers, police use of force, facial recognition & biometric surveillance and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-1146 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: exemptions: vehicle information. AB-1150 Community college districts: governing board elections: San Diego Community College District: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. AB-1152 Vital records. AB-1160 Forestry: timber operations: sustained yield plans. AB-1162 Lodging establishments: personal care products: small plastic bottles. AB-1164 Surplus state real property: disposal. AB-1165 Child custody: supervised visitation. AB-1166 Public works: protection of underground infrastructure: regional notification center system: electronic positive response. AB-1168 Emergency services: text to 911. AB-1172 Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies. AB-1179 Child custody: allegations of abuse: report. AB-1180 Water: recycled water. AB-1183 Vessel operator: definition. AB-1185 County board of supervisors: sheriff oversight. AB-1186 Pawnbrokers: fees and charges. AB-1188 Dwelling units: persons at risk of homelessness. AB-1191 State Lands Commission: exchange of trust lands: City of Oakland: Howard Terminal property: Oakland Waterfront Sports and Mixed-Use Project, Waterfront Access, Environmental Justice, and Revitalization Act. AB-1196 Peace officers: use of force. AB-1197 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: City of Los Angeles: supportive housing and emergency shelters. AB-1199 State property: Fairview Developmental Center. AB-1202 Privacy: data brokers. AB-1205 California Cut Flower Commission: membership: reconvening commission. AB-1208 Utility user taxes: exemption: clean energy resource. AB-1209 Long-term care benefits. AB-1213 Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants. AB-1215 Law enforcement: facial recognition and other biometric surveillance. AB-1219 Teacher credentialing: certificated employee assignment monitoring. AB-1220 Metropolitan water districts. AB-1223 Living organ donation. AB-1232 Affordable housing: weatherization. AB-1234 Standardized tests. AB-1235 Youth homelessness prevention centers. AB-1237 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: guidelines. AB-1240 School accountability: local control and accountability plans: state priorities: pupil achievement. AB-1254 Bobcats: take prohibition: hunting season: management plan. AB-1255 Surplus public land: inventory. AB-1257 Sales and use taxes: exemption: vehicle modifications: physically handicapped persons: veterans. AB-1260 Endangered wildlife. AB-1261 Controlled substances: narcotics registry. AB-1264 Medical Practice Act: dangerous drugs: appropriate prior examination.

Coming Up in Part 29 – Local redistricting, adoption, concealed carry, healthcare coverage, high education debt collection practices, migrant education and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.