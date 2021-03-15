California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 27 of New California laws for 2021 includes Health care service plans, privacy, Medi-Cal, gambling, criminal records, rent increases, peace officers and firefighters, PERS, child abuse and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-1037 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital: clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption. AB-1043 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: cybersecurity. AB-1044 Elections: Secretary of State. AB-1051 Community colleges: temporary faculty members: clinical nursing faculty. AB-1054 Public utilities: wildfires and employee protection. AB-1057 Oil and gas: Geologic Energy Management Division: wells and facilities: disposition and acquisition notices: indemnity bonds and remediation: additional security: civil penalty. AB-1061 Foster care. AB-1062 Pupil instruction: community emergency response training. AB-1065 Insurance transactions: notice: electronic transmission. AB-1068 Juveniles: dependency: child and family teams. AB-1072 Public Utilities Commission: audits and reviews. AB-1076 Criminal records: automatic relief. AB-1079 Telecommunications: privacy protections. AB-1082 Gambling: Gambling Control Act. AB-1083 Long-term plans and procurement plans: energy and energy infrastructure procurement requirements: California Council on Science and Technology. AB-1088 Medi-Cal: eligibility. AB-1089 Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. AB-1090 Public postsecondary education: waiver of mandatory campus-based fees. AB-1095 Desert Healthcare District. AB-1097 Pupil instruction: credit recovery programs: report. AB-1099 Insurance: California Organized Investment Network. AB-1100 Electric vehicles: parking requirements. AB-1104 California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association. AB-1106 Los Angeles County: notice of recordation. AB-1110 Rent increases: noticing. AB-1116 Firefighters: peer support. AB-1117 Peace officers: peer support. AB-1118 Land use: livability issues for older adults. AB-1123 Safe Drinking and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986: appeal: notice to the Attorney General. AB-1124 Health care service plans: regulations: exemptions. AB-1125 Animal Control Officer Standards Act. AB-1127 Interdistrict attendance: prohibition on transfers by a school district of residence. AB-1128 Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. AB-1129 Privacy. AB-1130 Personal information: data breaches. AB-1132 Telecommunications: caller identification fraud. AB-1133 Beer: premiums, gifts, and free goods. AB-1140 Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: consolidation. AB-1144 Self-generation incentive program: community energy storage systems: high fire threat districts. AB-1145 Child abuse: reportable conduct.

Coming Up in Part 28 – Vital records, special education, small plastic bottles at hotels, sheriff oversight, pawnbrokers, police use of force, facial recognition & biometric surveillance and more.

