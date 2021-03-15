California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 27 of New California laws for 2021 includes Health care service plans, privacy, Medi-Cal, gambling, criminal records, rent increases, peace officers and firefighters, PERS, child abuse and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-1037
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital: clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption.
|AB-1043
|Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: cybersecurity.
|AB-1044
|Elections: Secretary of State.
|AB-1051
|Community colleges: temporary faculty members: clinical nursing faculty.
|AB-1054
|Public utilities: wildfires and employee protection.
|AB-1057
|Oil and gas: Geologic Energy Management Division: wells and facilities: disposition and acquisition notices: indemnity bonds and remediation: additional security: civil penalty.
|AB-1061
|Foster care.
|AB-1062
|Pupil instruction: community emergency response training.
|AB-1065
|Insurance transactions: notice: electronic transmission.
|AB-1068
|Juveniles: dependency: child and family teams.
|AB-1072
|Public Utilities Commission: audits and reviews.
|AB-1076
|Criminal records: automatic relief.
|AB-1079
|Telecommunications: privacy protections.
|AB-1082
|Gambling: Gambling Control Act.
|AB-1083
|Long-term plans and procurement plans: energy and energy infrastructure procurement requirements: California Council on Science and Technology.
|AB-1088
|Medi-Cal: eligibility.
|AB-1089
|Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
|AB-1090
|Public postsecondary education: waiver of mandatory campus-based fees.
|AB-1095
|Desert Healthcare District.
|AB-1097
|Pupil instruction: credit recovery programs: report.
|AB-1099
|Insurance: California Organized Investment Network.
|AB-1100
|Electric vehicles: parking requirements.
|AB-1104
|California Life and Health Insurance Guarantee Association.
|AB-1106
|Los Angeles County: notice of recordation.
|AB-1110
|Rent increases: noticing.
|AB-1116
|Firefighters: peer support.
|AB-1117
|Peace officers: peer support.
|AB-1118
|Land use: livability issues for older adults.
|AB-1123
|Safe Drinking and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986: appeal: notice to the Attorney General.
|AB-1124
|Health care service plans: regulations: exemptions.
|AB-1125
|Animal Control Officer Standards Act.
|AB-1127
|Interdistrict attendance: prohibition on transfers by a school district of residence.
|AB-1128
|Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.
|AB-1129
|Privacy.
|AB-1130
|Personal information: data breaches.
|AB-1132
|Telecommunications: caller identification fraud.
|AB-1133
|Beer: premiums, gifts, and free goods.
|AB-1140
|Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: consolidation.
|AB-1144
|Self-generation incentive program: community energy storage systems: high fire threat districts.
|AB-1145
|Child abuse: reportable conduct.
Coming Up in Part 28 – Vital records, special education, small plastic bottles at hotels, sheriff oversight, pawnbrokers, police use of force, facial recognition & biometric surveillance and more.
