California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 26 of New California laws for 2021 includes CalFresh, BART, used tires, student homework, teacher credentialing, student equity, pharmacies, dental services and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-923
|Bay Area Rapid Transit District: electricity procurement and delivery.
|AB-925
|Protective orders: confidential information regarding minors.
|AB-929
|California Health Benefit Exchange: data collection.
|AB-931
|Local boards and commissions: representation: appointments.
|AB-936
|Oil spills: response and contingency planning.
|AB-942
|CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program.
|AB-943
|Community colleges: Student Equity and Achievement Program funds.
|AB-945
|Local government: financial affairs: surplus funds.
|AB-946
|Political Reform Act of 1974.
|AB-947
|Visually impaired pupils: expanded core curriculum.
|AB-948
|Coyote Valley Conservation Program.
|AB-949
|Unsafe used tires: installation.
|AB-954
|Dental services: third-party network access.
|AB-956
|Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: emergency alert notifications.
|AB-957
|Housing Omnibus.
|AB-960
|CalWORKs: homeless assistance.
|AB-962
|Hospitals: procurement contracts.
|AB-963
|Public postsecondary education: Student Civic and Voter Empowerment Act.
|AB-965
|Youth offender hearings.
|AB-971
|Public contracts: information technology services: contractor evaluations.
|AB-973
|Pharmacies: compounding.
|AB-979
|Corporations: boards of directors: underrepresented communities.
|AB-982
|Pupils: homework assignments for suspended pupils.
|AB-984
|Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Suicide Prevention Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|AB-988
|Teacher credentialing: out-of-state prepared teachers: education specialist credential.
|AB-991
|Maintenance of the codes.
|AB-992
|Open meetings: local agencies: social media.
|AB-998
|State scenic highways: State Route 128.
|AB-1000
|Student safety.
|AB-1004
|Developmental screening services.
|AB-1010
|Housing programs: eligible entities.
|AB-1011
|Coastal resources: coastal development permits: waiver of filing fees.
|AB-1013
|State agencies: grant applications.
|AB-1017
|New or modified railroad crossings: approval.
|AB-1018
|Real estate appraisers.
|AB-1019
|Apprenticeship: developmentally disabled persons.
|AB-1025
|Transportation: California Transportation Commission: San Ramon Branch Corridor: reimbursement.
|AB-1026
|Electricity: interconnection rules.
|AB-1032
|Ticket sellers: equitable ticket buying process: use or sale of services.
|AB-1033
|State employment: new employees: information.
