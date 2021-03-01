CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 25 of New California laws for 2021 includes accessory dwelling units, search warrants, consumer privacy, property taxation, cannabis cultivation, firearms and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
Roseville Today locally sponsored ad
ad options on Roseville Today
|AB-849
|Elections: city and county redistricting.
|AB-851
|Drug masking products.
|AB-853
|Student financial aid: Golden State Scholarshare Trust Act.
|AB-857
|Public banks.
|AB-858
|Cannabis: cultivation.
|AB-860
|Elections: vote by mail ballots.
|AB-864
|Political Reform Act of 1974: disclosures.
|AB-865
|Resource families: training.
|AB-872
|Property taxation: change in ownership: parent to child transfer: stock.
|AB-874
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
|AB-879
|Firearms.
|AB-880
|Transportation network companies: participating drivers: criminal background checks.
|AB-881
|Accessory dwelling units.
|AB-890
|Nurse practitioners: scope of practice: practice without standardized procedures.
|AB-892
|Transfers of real property.
|AB-893
|22nd District Agricultural Association: firearm and ammunition sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
|AB-894
|Attorney General: directors and employees: exemption from civil service.
|AB-896
|Registered Dispensing Opticians: Dispensing Opticians Fund: Optometry Fund: mobile optometric offices.
|AB-901
|Juveniles.
|AB-902
|Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: regulations.
|AB-903
|Political Reform Act of 1974.
|AB-904
|Search warrants: tracking devices.
|AB-908
|Pupils: extracurricular activities: work permits.
|AB-909
|Political Reform Act of 1974: statements of acknowledgment.
|AB-911
|Office of Emergency Services: emergency information: study.
|AB-912
|Marine invasive species: ballast water and biofouling management requirements.
|AB-913
|Electrical corporations: wildfire and undercollection.
|AB-917
|Victims of crime: nonimmigrant status.
|AB-919
|Alcoholism and drug abuse recovery or treatment programs.
|AB-922
|Reproductive health and research: oocyte procurement.
Coming Up in Part 26 – CalFresh, BART, used tires, student homework, teacher credentialing, student equity, pharmacies, dental services and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.