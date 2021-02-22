California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 24 of New California laws for 2021 includes parentage, foster care, massage therapy, post-secondary education, parking penalties, state armories homeless shelters and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-759
|Traffic safety: work zones: positive protection measures.
|AB-761
|State armories: homeless shelters.
|AB-762
|Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories.
|AB-775
|Massage therapy.
|AB-779
|Acupuncture: place of practice: wall license.
|AB-781
|Medi-Cal: family respite care.
|AB-782
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public agencies: land transfers.
|AB-784
|Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
|AB-785
|Parentage.
|AB-793
|Recycling: plastic beverage containers: minimum recycled content.
|AB-795
|Private cemeteries: endowment funds.
|AB-800
|Civil actions: confidentiality.
|AB-806
|Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth.
|AB-807
|CalWORKs eligibility: income exemptions.
|AB-809
|Public postsecondary education: child development programs: priority enrollment: Title IX protection: pregnancy and parental status.
|AB-814
|Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems.
|AB-815
|Integrated waste management plans: source reduction and recycling element and household hazardous waste element: dual stream recycling programs.
|AB-819
|Foster care.
|AB-824
|Business: preserving access to affordable drugs.
|AB-825
|San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District.
|AB-827
|Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins.
|AB-829
|California State University: Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program.
|AB-831
|Planning and zoning: housing: development application modifications.
|AB-833
|Parking penalties.
|AB-834
|Freshwater and Estuarine Harmful Algal Bloom Program.
|AB-836
|Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations Incentive Pilot Program.
|AB-838
|Flood management: Mossdale Tract.
|AB-840
|Alcoholic beverages: licenses: imports.
|AB-841
|Energy: transportation electrification: energy efficiency programs: School Energy Efficiency Stimulus Program.
|AB-845
|Continuing education: physicians and surgeons: maternal mental health.
|AB-846
|Public employment: public officers or employees declared by law to be peace officers.
