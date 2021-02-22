California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 24 of New California laws for 2021 includes parentage, foster care, massage therapy, post-secondary education, parking penalties, state armories homeless shelters and more.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-759 Traffic safety: work zones: positive protection measures. AB-761 State armories: homeless shelters. AB-762 Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories. AB-775 Massage therapy. AB-779 Acupuncture: place of practice: wall license. AB-781 Medi-Cal: family respite care. AB-782 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public agencies: land transfers. AB-784 Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses. AB-785 Parentage. AB-793 Recycling: plastic beverage containers: minimum recycled content. AB-795 Private cemeteries: endowment funds. AB-800 Civil actions: confidentiality. AB-806 Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth. AB-807 CalWORKs eligibility: income exemptions. AB-809 Public postsecondary education: child development programs: priority enrollment: Title IX protection: pregnancy and parental status. AB-814 Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems. AB-815 Integrated waste management plans: source reduction and recycling element and household hazardous waste element: dual stream recycling programs. AB-819 Foster care. AB-824 Business: preserving access to affordable drugs. AB-825 San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District. AB-827 Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins. AB-829 California State University: Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program. AB-831 Planning and zoning: housing: development application modifications. AB-833 Parking penalties. AB-834 Freshwater and Estuarine Harmful Algal Bloom Program. AB-836 Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations Incentive Pilot Program. AB-838 Flood management: Mossdale Tract. AB-840 Alcoholic beverages: licenses: imports. AB-841 Energy: transportation electrification: energy efficiency programs: School Energy Efficiency Stimulus Program. AB-845 Continuing education: physicians and surgeons: maternal mental health. AB-846 Public employment: public officers or employees declared by law to be peace officers.

Coming Up in Part 25 – Accessory dwelling units, search warrants, consumer privacy, property taxation, cannabis cultivation, firearms and more.

