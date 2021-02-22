California Laws 2021

California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 24 of New California laws for 2021 includes parentage, foster care, massage therapy, post-secondary education, parking penalties, state armories homeless shelters and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-759 Traffic safety: work zones: positive protection measures.
AB-761 State armories: homeless shelters.
AB-762 Public health: fish and shellfish: health advisories.
AB-775 Massage therapy.
AB-779 Acupuncture: place of practice: wall license.
AB-781 Medi-Cal: family respite care.
AB-782 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public agencies: land transfers.
AB-784 Sales and use taxes: exemption: California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project: transit buses.
AB-785 Parentage.
AB-793 Recycling: plastic beverage containers: minimum recycled content.
AB-795 Private cemeteries: endowment funds.
AB-800 Civil actions: confidentiality.
AB-806 Postsecondary education: homeless and former homeless youth.
AB-807 CalWORKs eligibility: income exemptions.
AB-809 Public postsecondary education: child development programs: priority enrollment: Title IX protection: pregnancy and parental status.
AB-814 Vehicles: unlawful access to computer systems.
AB-815 Integrated waste management plans: source reduction and recycling element and household hazardous waste element: dual stream recycling programs.
AB-819 Foster care.
AB-824 Business: preserving access to affordable drugs.
AB-825 San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District.
AB-827 Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins.
AB-829 California State University: Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program.
AB-831 Planning and zoning: housing: development application modifications.
AB-833 Parking penalties.
AB-834 Freshwater and Estuarine Harmful Algal Bloom Program.
AB-836 Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations Incentive Pilot Program.
AB-838 Flood management: Mossdale Tract.
AB-840 Alcoholic beverages: licenses: imports.
AB-841 Energy: transportation electrification: energy efficiency programs: School Energy Efficiency Stimulus Program.
AB-845 Continuing education: physicians and surgeons: maternal mental health.
AB-846 Public employment: public officers or employees declared by law to be peace officers.

Coming Up in Part 25 – Accessory dwelling units, search warrants, consumer privacy, property taxation, cannabis cultivation, firearms and more.

