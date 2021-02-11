California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 22 of New California laws for 2021 includes Covid-19, firearms, water rights, crimes against minors, Medi-Cal, pharmacies, prisoners, elections and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-644 State teachers’ retirement: compensation. AB-645 Firearms: warning statements. AB-646 Elections: voter eligibility. AB-647 Hazardous substances: cosmetics: disinfectants: safety documents. AB-649 Gambling Control Act. AB-651 Air ambulance services. AB-653 State armories. AB-657 Agriculture: commercial feed. AB-658 Water rights: water management. AB-661 Wildfire Smoke Air Pollution Emergency Plan: Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. AB-662 Crimes against minors. AB-668 Courthouses: Privilege from civil arrest. AB-669 Attorney General: assurance of voluntary compliance. AB-670 Common interest developments: accessory dwelling units. AB-671 Accessory dwelling units: incentives. AB-672 Public employees’ retirement: disability retirement: reinstatement. AB-673 Failure to pay wages: penalties. AB-677 Intercountry adoption finalized in a foreign country. AB-678 Medi-Cal: podiatric services. AB-679 Voter qualifications: residence and domicile. AB-685 COVID-19: imminent hazard to employees: exposure: notification: serious violations. AB-686 Indian children. AB-689 Municipal Utility District Act: nonstock security. AB-690 Pharmacies: relocation: remote dispensing site pharmacy: pharmacy technician: qualifications. AB-692 Attorneys: arbitration of attorney’s fees. AB-693 Conditional voter registration: voting. AB-695 Community college facilities: design-build contracts. AB-697 Postsecondary education: reports: preferential treatment: students related to donors or alumni. AB-698 Elections: initiative and referendum petitions: signature verification. AB-701 Prisoners: exoneration: housing costs.

