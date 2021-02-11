California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 22 of New California laws for 2021 includes Covid-19, firearms, water rights, crimes against minors, Medi-Cal, pharmacies, prisoners, elections and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-644
|State teachers’ retirement: compensation.
|AB-645
|Firearms: warning statements.
|AB-646
|Elections: voter eligibility.
|AB-647
|Hazardous substances: cosmetics: disinfectants: safety documents.
|AB-649
|Gambling Control Act.
|AB-651
|Air ambulance services.
|AB-653
|State armories.
|AB-657
|Agriculture: commercial feed.
|AB-658
|Water rights: water management.
|AB-661
|Wildfire Smoke Air Pollution Emergency Plan: Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
|AB-662
|Crimes against minors.
|AB-668
|Courthouses: Privilege from civil arrest.
|AB-669
|Attorney General: assurance of voluntary compliance.
|AB-670
|Common interest developments: accessory dwelling units.
|AB-671
|Accessory dwelling units: incentives.
|AB-672
|Public employees’ retirement: disability retirement: reinstatement.
|AB-673
|Failure to pay wages: penalties.
|AB-677
|Intercountry adoption finalized in a foreign country.
|AB-678
|Medi-Cal: podiatric services.
|AB-679
|Voter qualifications: residence and domicile.
|AB-685
|COVID-19: imminent hazard to employees: exposure: notification: serious violations.
|AB-686
|Indian children.
|AB-689
|Municipal Utility District Act: nonstock security.
|AB-690
|Pharmacies: relocation: remote dispensing site pharmacy: pharmacy technician: qualifications.
|AB-692
|Attorneys: arbitration of attorney’s fees.
|AB-693
|Conditional voter registration: voting.
|AB-695
|Community college facilities: design-build contracts.
|AB-697
|Postsecondary education: reports: preferential treatment: students related to donors or alumni.
|AB-698
|Elections: initiative and referendum petitions: signature verification.
|AB-701
|Prisoners: exoneration: housing costs.
Coming Up in Part 23 – Fictitious business names, dependent children, county jails, opioid prescriptions, tribal gaming and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.