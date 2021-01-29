California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 20 of New California laws for 2021 includes long term care insurance,, flood control, teacher credentialing, CalFresh, business licensing, voter registration, and more..

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California New Laws 2021 – part 20

AB-477 Emergency preparedness: vulnerable populations. AB-484 Crimes: probation. AB-485 Local government: economic development subsidies. AB-487 Department of Water Resources: dams and reservoirs: fees and penalty plus interest. AB-488 California Broadband Council. AB-489 Flood control: state financial assistance: Pajaro River. AB-493 Teachers: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning pupil resources and training. AB-494 CalFresh: eligibility: shelter expense deductions. AB-496 Business and professions. AB-497 Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program. AB-498 Business licensing: fees: exemptions: veterans. AB-499 Personal information: social security numbers: state agencies. AB-504 Voter registration: residency confirmation. AB-508 Drinking water: consolidation and extension of service: domestic wells. AB-514 Trustees of the California State University: student members. AB-518 Surplus state real property: Southern Youth Correctional Reception Center and Clinic. AB-521 Physicians and surgeons: firearms: training. AB-525 Teacher credentialing. AB-528 Controlled substances: CURES database. AB-530 The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District. AB-538 Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations and reporting. AB-539 California Financing Law: consumer loans: charges. AB-540 Postsecondary education: student financial aid: California Dreamer Service Incentive Grant Program. AB-543 Education: sexual harassment: written policy: posters. AB-547 Janitorial workers: sexual violence and harassment prevention training. AB-548 Earthquake Brace and Bolt program. AB-558 State Bar of California: service members: legal services. AB-560 Public utilities: unionization. AB-566 Elections: official canvass period. AB-567 Long-term care insurance.

