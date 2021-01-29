California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 20 of New California laws for 2021 includes long term care insurance,, flood control, teacher credentialing, CalFresh, business licensing, voter registration, and more..
California New Laws 2021 – part 20
|AB-477
|Emergency preparedness: vulnerable populations.
|AB-484
|Crimes: probation.
|AB-485
|Local government: economic development subsidies.
|AB-487
|Department of Water Resources: dams and reservoirs: fees and penalty plus interest.
|AB-488
|California Broadband Council.
|AB-489
|Flood control: state financial assistance: Pajaro River.
|AB-493
|Teachers: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning pupil resources and training.
|AB-494
|CalFresh: eligibility: shelter expense deductions.
|AB-496
|Business and professions.
|AB-497
|Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program.
|AB-498
|Business licensing: fees: exemptions: veterans.
|AB-499
|Personal information: social security numbers: state agencies.
|AB-504
|Voter registration: residency confirmation.
|AB-508
|Drinking water: consolidation and extension of service: domestic wells.
|AB-514
|Trustees of the California State University: student members.
|AB-518
|Surplus state real property: Southern Youth Correctional Reception Center and Clinic.
|AB-521
|Physicians and surgeons: firearms: training.
|AB-525
|Teacher credentialing.
|AB-528
|Controlled substances: CURES database.
|AB-530
|The Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District.
|AB-538
|Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations and reporting.
|AB-539
|California Financing Law: consumer loans: charges.
|AB-540
|Postsecondary education: student financial aid: California Dreamer Service Incentive Grant Program.
|AB-543
|Education: sexual harassment: written policy: posters.
|AB-547
|Janitorial workers: sexual violence and harassment prevention training.
|AB-548
|Earthquake Brace and Bolt program.
|AB-558
|State Bar of California: service members: legal services.
|AB-560
|Public utilities: unionization.
|AB-566
|Elections: official canvass period.
|AB-567
|Long-term care insurance.
