CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 17 of New California laws for 2021 includes Veterans, Political Reform Act, child abuse, fire insurance, hazardous waste and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021 – PART 17

AB-181 Hazardous waste: cost reimbursement. AB-185 California Transportation Commission: transportation and transportation-related policies: joint meetings. AB-187 Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Act. AB-188 Fire insurance: valuation of loss. AB-189 Child abuse or neglect: mandated reporters: autism service personnel. AB-201 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign disclosure: text messages. AB-203 Occupational safety and health: Valley Fever. AB-204 Hospitals: community benefits plan reporting. AB-205 Alcoholic beverages: beer. AB-206 Public nuisance: abatement: lead-based paint. AB-209 Parks: outdoor environmental education: grant program. AB-212 Counties: recording fees. AB-218 Damages: childhood sexual assault: statute of limitations. AB-220 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: childcare costs. AB-230 Disabled veteran business enterprises. AB-239 Community colleges: registered nursing programs. AB-240 Veterans’ homes: lease of property. AB-241 Implicit bias: continuing education: requirements. AB-242 Courts: attorneys: implicit bias: training. AB-252 Department of Transportation: environmental review process: federal program. AB-253 Remote court reporting. AB-255 Coastal resources: oil spills: grants. AB-256 Wildlife: California Winter Rice Habitat Incentive Program. AB-262 Local health officers: communicable diseases. AB-263 Taxation: tax expenditures: information. AB-267 Employment of infants: entertainment industry. AB-272 Pupils: use of smartphones. AB-273 Fur-bearing and nongame mammals: recreational and commercial fur trapping: prohibition. AB-275 Native American cultural preservation. AB-276 Personal income taxes: qualified employer plan: loans: CARES Act.

Coming Up in Part 18 – Wiretapping gun violence, vote by mail, estate, peace officer training, whistleblower protections and more.

