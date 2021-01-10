CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 17 of New California laws for 2021 includes Veterans, Political Reform Act, child abuse, fire insurance, hazardous waste and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021 – PART 17
|AB-181
|Hazardous waste: cost reimbursement.
|AB-185
|California Transportation Commission: transportation and transportation-related policies: joint meetings.
|AB-187
|Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Act.
|AB-188
|Fire insurance: valuation of loss.
|AB-189
|Child abuse or neglect: mandated reporters: autism service personnel.
|AB-201
|Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign disclosure: text messages.
|AB-203
|Occupational safety and health: Valley Fever.
|AB-204
|Hospitals: community benefits plan reporting.
|AB-205
|Alcoholic beverages: beer.
|AB-206
|Public nuisance: abatement: lead-based paint.
|AB-209
|Parks: outdoor environmental education: grant program.
|AB-212
|Counties: recording fees.
|AB-218
|Damages: childhood sexual assault: statute of limitations.
|AB-220
|Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: childcare costs.
|AB-230
|Disabled veteran business enterprises.
|AB-239
|Community colleges: registered nursing programs.
|AB-240
|Veterans’ homes: lease of property.
|AB-241
|Implicit bias: continuing education: requirements.
|AB-242
|Courts: attorneys: implicit bias: training.
|AB-252
|Department of Transportation: environmental review process: federal program.
|AB-253
|Remote court reporting.
|AB-255
|Coastal resources: oil spills: grants.
|AB-256
|Wildlife: California Winter Rice Habitat Incentive Program.
|AB-262
|Local health officers: communicable diseases.
|AB-263
|Taxation: tax expenditures: information.
|AB-267
|Employment of infants: entertainment industry.
|AB-272
|Pupils: use of smartphones.
|AB-273
|Fur-bearing and nongame mammals: recreational and commercial fur trapping: prohibition.
|AB-275
|Native American cultural preservation.
|AB-276
|Personal income taxes: qualified employer plan: loans: CARES Act.
Coming Up in Part 18 – Wiretapping gun violence, vote by mail, estate, peace officer training, whistleblower protections and more.
