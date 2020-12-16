California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 12 of New California laws for 2021 includes income taxes, property insurance, prescription drugs, mental health, communicable diseases data collection and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 12

SB-787 Animal welfare. SB-788 Alcoholic beverages: appeals: decision: tied-house restrictions. SB-789 Local government: administration. SB-790 Income taxes: partnerships: audit adjustments: elections. SB-791 Property taxation: valuation: certificated aircraft. SB-793 Flavored tobacco products. SB-800 Horse racing: veterinary medical records: racehorse fatalities: racehorse drug testing. SB-803 Mental health services: peer support specialist certification. SB-820 Education finance. SB-823 Juvenile justice realignment: Office of Youth and Community Restoration. SB-852 Health care: prescription drugs. SB-855 Health coverage: mental health or substance use disorders. SB-860 Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program: postsecondary education financial aid applications. SB-865 Excavations: subsurface installations. SB-869 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-872 Residential property insurance: state of emergency. SB-878 Department of Consumer Affairs: license: application: processing timeframes. SB-895 Energy: zero-emission fuel, infrastructure, and transportation technologies. SB-898 Enforcement of judgments: exemptions. SB-903 Grand theft: agricultural equipment. SB-905 Criminal history information requests. SB-907 Child abuse or neglect investigation: military notification. SB-908 Debt collectors: licensing and regulation: Debt Collection Licensing Act. SB-909 Emergency vehicles. SB-918 Alcoholic beverages: special nonprofit sales license: wine labels. SB-921 State highways: Route 174: relinquishment. SB-928 Validations. SB-929 Validations. SB-930 Validations. SB-932 Communicable diseases: data collection.

