California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 12 of New California laws for 2021 includes income taxes, property insurance, prescription drugs, mental health, communicable diseases data collection and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 12
|SB-787
|Animal welfare.
|SB-788
|Alcoholic beverages: appeals: decision: tied-house restrictions.
|SB-789
|Local government: administration.
|SB-790
|Income taxes: partnerships: audit adjustments: elections.
|SB-791
|Property taxation: valuation: certificated aircraft.
|SB-793
|Flavored tobacco products.
|SB-800
|Horse racing: veterinary medical records: racehorse fatalities: racehorse drug testing.
|SB-803
|Mental health services: peer support specialist certification.
|SB-820
|Education finance.
|SB-823
|Juvenile justice realignment: Office of Youth and Community Restoration.
|SB-852
|Health care: prescription drugs.
|SB-855
|Health coverage: mental health or substance use disorders.
|SB-860
|Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program: postsecondary education financial aid applications.
|SB-865
|Excavations: subsurface installations.
|SB-869
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-872
|Residential property insurance: state of emergency.
|SB-878
|Department of Consumer Affairs: license: application: processing timeframes.
|SB-895
|Energy: zero-emission fuel, infrastructure, and transportation technologies.
|SB-898
|Enforcement of judgments: exemptions.
|SB-903
|Grand theft: agricultural equipment.
|SB-905
|Criminal history information requests.
|SB-907
|Child abuse or neglect investigation: military notification.
|SB-908
|Debt collectors: licensing and regulation: Debt Collection Licensing Act.
|SB-909
|Emergency vehicles.
|SB-918
|Alcoholic beverages: special nonprofit sales license: wine labels.
|SB-921
|State highways: Route 174: relinquishment.
|SB-928
|Validations.
|SB-929
|Validations.
|SB-930
|Validations.
|SB-932
|Communicable diseases: data collection.
Coming Up in Part 13 – Foreclosures, homeless assistance, price gouging, cannabis testing, domestic violence and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.