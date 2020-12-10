California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 10 of New California laws for 2021 includes contractors, human trafficking, tenancy, special elections, dental hygienists, tribal gaming and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 10
|SB-606
|Professions and vocations.
|SB-608
|Architects and landscape architects.
|SB-609
|Professions and vocations.
|SB-610
|Contractors: licensing and regulation.
|SB-616
|Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
|SB-620
|Criminal offender record information: referral of persons on supervised release.
|SB-623
|Multifamily Housing Program: total assistance calculation.
|SB-630
|Human trafficking.
|SB-632
|California Environmental Quality Act: State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection: vegetation treatment program: final program environmental impact report.
|SB-637
|Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|SB-638
|Leases: electric vehicle charging stations: insurance coverage.
|SB-639
|Medical services: credit or loan.
|SB-641
|Special elections.
|SB-644
|Tenancy: security deposit: service members.
|SB-645
|Civil discovery: depositions.
|SB-646
|Local agency utility services: extension of utility services.
|SB-647
|Hazardous substances: metal-containing jewelry.
|SB-651
|Discovery: postconviction.
|SB-652
|Entry doors: display of religious items: prohibitions.
|SB-653
|Dental hygienists: registered dental hygienist in alternative practice: scope of practice.
|SB-655
|Pharmacy.
|SB-656
|San Diego-Coronado Bridge: physical suicide deterrent system.
|SB-657
|Cannabis cultivation: county agricultural commissioners: reporting.
|SB-670
|Telecommunications: community isolation outage: notification.
|SB-671
|Employment: payment of wages: print shoot employees.
|SB-674
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-676
|Transportation electrification: electric vehicles: grid integration.
|SB-677
|Retail food safety: nonlatex gloves.
|SB-679
|Healing arts: therapists and counselors: licensing.
|SB-681
|Local referenda and charter amendments: withdrawal.
Coming Up in Part 11 – Immunizations, employee wages, advertising, sexual harassment training, Medicare and more.
