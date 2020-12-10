California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 10 of New California laws for 2021 includes contractors, human trafficking, tenancy, special elections, dental hygienists, tribal gaming and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 10

SB-606 Professions and vocations. SB-608 Architects and landscape architects. SB-609 Professions and vocations. SB-610 Contractors: licensing and regulation. SB-616 Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions. SB-620 Criminal offender record information: referral of persons on supervised release. SB-623 Multifamily Housing Program: total assistance calculation. SB-630 Human trafficking. SB-632 California Environmental Quality Act: State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection: vegetation treatment program: final program environmental impact report. SB-637 Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. SB-638 Leases: electric vehicle charging stations: insurance coverage. SB-639 Medical services: credit or loan. SB-641 Special elections. SB-644 Tenancy: security deposit: service members. SB-645 Civil discovery: depositions. SB-646 Local agency utility services: extension of utility services. SB-647 Hazardous substances: metal-containing jewelry. SB-651 Discovery: postconviction. SB-652 Entry doors: display of religious items: prohibitions. SB-653 Dental hygienists: registered dental hygienist in alternative practice: scope of practice. SB-655 Pharmacy. SB-656 San Diego-Coronado Bridge: physical suicide deterrent system. SB-657 Cannabis cultivation: county agricultural commissioners: reporting. SB-670 Telecommunications: community isolation outage: notification. SB-671 Employment: payment of wages: print shoot employees. SB-674 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-676 Transportation electrification: electric vehicles: grid integration. SB-677 Retail food safety: nonlatex gloves. SB-679 Healing arts: therapists and counselors: licensing. SB-681 Local referenda and charter amendments: withdrawal.

Coming Up in Part 11 – Immunizations, employee wages, advertising, sexual harassment training, Medicare and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.