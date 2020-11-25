California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA– Our annual series kicks off with Part 1 of New California laws for 2021. Segment one includes abortion, housing, firearms, domestic partnership, cannabis, voter registration and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for full text access via the California Legislature.

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 1

SB-6 Residential development: available land. SB-7 Surplus nonresidential property and State Highway Route 710. SB-8 State parks: state beaches: smoking ban. SB-13 Accessory dwelling units. SB-17 Civil discovery: sanctions. SB-18 Keep Californians Housed Act. SB-19 Water resources: stream gages. SB-20 Surplus state property: Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District. SB-21 Alcoholic beverages: brewpub-restaurant licenses. SB-22 Rape kits: testing. SB-24 Public health: public university student health centers: abortion by medication techniques. SB-27 Primary elections: ballot access: tax returns. SB-30 Domestic partnership. SB-34 Cannabis: donations. SB-36 Pretrial release: risk assessment tools. SB-38 Sales and use taxes: consumer designation: all volunteer fire department. SB-39 Tobacco products. SB-40 Conservatorship: serious mental illness and substance use disorders. SB-41 Civil actions: damages. SB-44 Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles: comprehensive strategy. SB-47 Initiative, referendum, and recall petitions: disclosures. SB-49 Energy: appliance standards and State Water Project assessment. SB-61 Firearms: transfers. SB-62 Endangered species: accidental take associated with routine and ongoing agricultural activities: state safe harbor agreements. SB-63 Personal Income Tax Law: exclusion: student loan debt forgiveness. SB-67 Cannabis: marketing: appellations of origin: county, city, or city and county of origin. SB-70 Electricity: undergrounding of electrical infrastructure. SB-71 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign expenditures: limitations. SB-72 Conditional voter registration: provisional ballots. SB-74 Budget Act of 2020. SB-75 Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.

Coming Up in Part 2… Higher education, mental health, courts, taxes, political reform and much more!