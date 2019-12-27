California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 8 in New California laws for 2020 includes opioid prescription drugs, voter registration, prisoner exoneration, fictitious business names, failure to pay wages and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 8

AB-668 Courthouses:Privilege from civil arrest. AB-669 Attorney General: assurance of voluntary compliance. AB-670 Common interest developments: accessory dwelling units. AB-671 Accessory dwelling units:incentives. AB-672 Public employees’ retirement:disability retirement: reinstatement. AB-673 Failure to pay wages:penalties. AB-677 Intercountry adoption finalized in a foreign country. AB-678 Medi-Cal: podiatric services. AB-679 Voter qualifications: residence and domicile. AB-686 Indian children. AB-689 Municipal Utility District Act: nonstock security. AB-690 Pharmacies: relocation: remote dispensing site pharmacy: pharmacy technician: qualifications. AB-692 Attorneys: arbitration of attorney’s fees. AB-693 Conditional voter registration:voting. AB-695 Community college facilities: design-build contracts. AB-697 Postsecondary education: reports: preferential treatment: students related to donors or alumni. AB-698 Elections:initiative and referendum petitions: signature verification. AB-701 Prisoners:exoneration: housing costs. AB-703 Public postsecondary education: fee waivers for exonerated persons. AB-706 Community colleges: academic employees. AB-707 Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts. AB-708 Traffic violator schools. AB-709 School districts: governing boards: pupil members. AB-711 Pupil records: name and gender changes. AB-714 Opioid prescription drugs: prescribers. AB-715 Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program. AB-716 Fictitious business name statements. AB-718 Dependent children:documents. AB-723 Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. AB-728 Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.

