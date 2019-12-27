New California Laws 2020

California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 8 in New California laws for 2020 includes opioid prescription drugs, voter registration, prisoner exoneration, fictitious business names, failure to pay wages and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 8

AB-668Courthouses:Privilege from civil arrest.
AB-669Attorney General: assurance of voluntary compliance.
AB-670Common interest developments: accessory dwelling units.
AB-671Accessory dwelling units:incentives.
AB-672Public employees’ retirement:disability retirement: reinstatement.
AB-673Failure to pay wages:penalties.
AB-677Intercountry adoption finalized in a foreign country.
AB-678Medi-Cal: podiatric services.
AB-679Voter qualifications: residence and domicile.
AB-686Indian children.
AB-689Municipal Utility District Act: nonstock security.
AB-690Pharmacies: relocation: remote dispensing site pharmacy: pharmacy technician: qualifications.
AB-692Attorneys: arbitration of attorney’s fees.
AB-693Conditional voter registration:voting.
AB-695Community college facilities: design-build contracts.
AB-697Postsecondary education: reports: preferential treatment: students related to donors or alumni.
AB-698Elections:initiative and referendum petitions: signature verification.
AB-701Prisoners:exoneration: housing costs.
AB-703Public postsecondary education: fee waivers for exonerated persons.
AB-706Community colleges: academic employees.
AB-707Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts.
AB-708Traffic violator schools.
AB-709School districts: governing boards: pupil members.
AB-711Pupil records: name and gender changes.
AB-714Opioid prescription drugs: prescribers.
AB-715Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program.
AB-716Fictitious business name statements.
AB-718Dependent children:documents.
AB-723Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
AB-728Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

▶ Related▶ More from Author