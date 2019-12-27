California’s New Laws Annual Series
Sacramento, CA– Part 8 in New California laws for 2020 includes opioid prescription drugs, voter registration, prisoner exoneration, fictitious business names, failure to pay wages and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 8
|AB-668
|Courthouses:Privilege from civil arrest.
|AB-669
|Attorney General: assurance of voluntary compliance.
|AB-670
|Common interest developments: accessory dwelling units.
|AB-671
|Accessory dwelling units:incentives.
|AB-672
|Public employees’ retirement:disability retirement: reinstatement.
|AB-673
|Failure to pay wages:penalties.
|AB-677
|Intercountry adoption finalized in a foreign country.
|AB-678
|Medi-Cal: podiatric services.
|AB-679
|Voter qualifications: residence and domicile.
|AB-686
|Indian children.
|AB-689
|Municipal Utility District Act: nonstock security.
|AB-690
|Pharmacies: relocation: remote dispensing site pharmacy: pharmacy technician: qualifications.
|AB-692
|Attorneys: arbitration of attorney’s fees.
|AB-693
|Conditional voter registration:voting.
|AB-695
|Community college facilities: design-build contracts.
|AB-697
|Postsecondary education: reports: preferential treatment: students related to donors or alumni.
|AB-698
|Elections:initiative and referendum petitions: signature verification.
|AB-701
|Prisoners:exoneration: housing costs.
|AB-703
|Public postsecondary education: fee waivers for exonerated persons.
|AB-706
|Community colleges: academic employees.
|AB-707
|Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts.
|AB-708
|Traffic violator schools.
|AB-709
|School districts: governing boards: pupil members.
|AB-711
|Pupil records: name and gender changes.
|AB-714
|Opioid prescription drugs: prescribers.
|AB-715
|Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program.
|AB-716
|Fictitious business name statements.
|AB-718
|Dependent children:documents.
|AB-723
|Transactions and use taxes: County of Alameda: Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
|AB-728
|Homeless multidisciplinary personnel teams.
To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.