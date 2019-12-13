California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA– Part 5 in New California laws for 2020 includes disability compensation, cannabis, emergency preparedness, bird, bees, probation, disposition of estates and more.

California Laws 2020 – Part 5

AB-404– Commercial cannabis activity: testing laboratories.

AB-406– Disability compensation: paid family leave: application in non-English languages.

AB-413– Education: at-promise youth.

AB-414– Health care coverage: minimum essential coverage.

AB-415– Victim compensation: relocation: pets.

AB-419– Food and agriculture.

AB-420– The California Cannabis Research Program.

AB-423– San Diego County Air Pollution Control District: members and duties.

AB-426– In-Home Supportive Services program.

AB-430– Housing development: Camp Fire Housing Assistance Act of 2019.

AB-433– Probation: notice to victim.

AB-436– Alcoholic beverages: tied-house restrictions: advertising: City of Napa.

AB-439– Juveniles: competency.

AB-450– Bees: Apiary Protection Act.

AB-453– Emergency medical services: training.

AB-454– Migratory birds: California Migratory Bird Protection Act.

AB-456– Public contracts: claim resolution.

AB-458– Optometrists: home residence permit.

AB-463– Community colleges: faculty members: loan forgiveness.

AB-466– Interstate shipments: market milk: 6 percent milk: Office of Farm to Fork: report.

AB-467– Competitions on state property: prize compensation: gender equity.

AB-469– State records management: records management coordinator.

AB-473– Disposition of estate without administration.

AB-477– Emergency preparedness: vulnerable populations.

AB-484– Crimes: probation.

AB-485– Local government: economic development subsidies.

AB-487– Department of Water Resources: dams and reservoirs: fees and penalty plus interest.

AB-488– California Broadband Council.

AB-489– Flood control: state financial assistance: Pajaro River.

AB-493– Teachers: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning pupil resources and training.

