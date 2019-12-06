California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 2 in New California laws for 2020 includes Medi-Cal, cannabis, firearms, tax deductions, foster care, education finance, use taxes, energy and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 2

AB-74– Budget Act of 2019.

AB-91– Income taxation: Loophole Closure and Small Business and Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019.

AB-97– Cannabis.

AB-101– Housing development and financing.

AB-110– Budget Act of 2019.

AB-111– Wildfire agencies: public utilities: safety and insurance.

AB-114– Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.

AB-115– Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax.

AB-116– Local government.

AB-118– State employment: State Bargaining Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, and 21.

AB-121– Social services.

AB-127– Driving under the influence: research.

AB-128– Equines: protection.

AB-133– Property tax postponement.

AB-136– Personal Income Tax Law: deductions: charitable contributions: business expenses.

AB-139– Emergency and Transitional Housing Act of 2019.

AB-142– Lead-acid batteries.

AB-143– Shelter crisis: homeless shelters: Counties of Alameda and Orange: City of San Jose.

AB-147– Use taxes: collection: retailer engaged in business in this state: marketplace facilitators.

AB-149– Controlled substances: prescriptions.

AB-164– Firearms: prohibited persons.

AB-169– Guide, signal, and service dogs: injury or death.

AB-170– Worker status: employees and independent contractors.

AB-173– Mobilehomes: payments: nonpayment or late payments.

AB-174– Health care.

AB-175– Foster care: rights.

AB-176– California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority: sales and use taxes: exclusions.

AB-178– Energy: building standards: photovoltaic requirements.

AB-179– New Motor Vehicle Board.

AB-181– Hazardous waste: cost reimbursement.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.





