California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 18 in New California laws for 2020 includes gender discrimination, family physicians, search warrants, firearms, affordable housing and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 18
|AB-1595
|Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.
|AB-1596
|Hazardous substances: contaminated property: fentanyl cleanup.
|AB-1597
|Hazardous waste: transportation: electronic manifests.
|AB-1600
|Discovery: personnel records: peace officers and custodial officers.
|AB-1603
|California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.
|AB-1607
|Gender discrimination: notification.
|AB-1614
|Vehicles: license plate pilot program.
|AB-1618
|Plea bargaining: benefits of later enactments.
|AB-1622
|Family physicians.
|AB-1628
|Environmental justice.
|AB-1633
|Regional transportation plans: traffic signal optimization plans.
|AB-1637
|Unclaimed Property Law.
|AB-1638
|Search warrants:vehicle recording devices.
|AB-1642
|Medi-Cal: managed care plans.
|AB-1644
|Coastal resources: California Coastal Commission: scientific advice and recommendations: agriculture.
|AB-1645
|Student support services: Dreamer Resource Liaisons.
|AB-1651
|Licensed educational psychologists: supervision of associates and trainees.
|AB-1662
|Native Americans: repatriation.
|AB-1666
|The California Complete Count: local educational agencies.
|AB-1668
|California Conservation Corps: Education and Employment Reentry Program.
|AB-1669
|Firearms: gun shows and events.
|AB-1671
|Department of Transportation: motor vehicle technology testing.
|AB-1680
|Coastal lands: public access program: Hollister Ranch.
|AB-1695
|Health facilities.
|AB-1699
|Telecommunications: mobile internet service providers: first response agencies: emergencies.
|AB-1705
|Medi-Cal: emergency medical transportation services.
|AB-1707
|Polling places:handheld devices.
|AB-1723
|Pharmacy:clinics: purchasing drugs at wholesale.
|AB-1729
|Pupils: attendance at community college.
|AB-1730
|Regional transportation plans: San Diego Association of Governments: housing.
|AB-1735
|Evidence: privileges: human trafficking caseworker-victim privilege.
|AB-1743
|Local government: properties eligible to claim or receiving a welfare exemption.
|AB-1745
|Shelter crisis: emergency bridge housing community: City of San Jose.
|AB-1747
|California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System: immigration.
|AB-1748
|California Family Rights Act: flight crews.
|AB-1752
|South Coast Water District.
|AB-1754
|Office of Emergency Services: California Olympic and Paralympic Public Safety Command.
|AB-1763
|Planning and zoning: density bonuses: affordable housing.