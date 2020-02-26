New California Laws 2020

California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 17 in New California laws for 2020 includes charter schools, sexual assault statute of limitations, student athletes, stray cats and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 17

AB-1505 Charter schools: petitions and renewals.
AB-1507Charter schools: location: resource center.
AB-1510Sexual assault and other sexual misconduct: statutes of limitations
AB-1513Energy.
AB-1514Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program.
AB-1515Planning and zoning: community plans: review under the California Environmental Quality Act.
AB-1518Student athletes:contracts.
AB-1519Healing arts.
AB-1520Court Reporters Board of California.
AB-1521Accountancy: California Board of Accountancy.
AB-1522Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees.
AB-1523State Athletic Commission.
AB-1529Cannabis vaporizing cartridges: universal symbol.
AB-1532Food facilities: food safety:employee knowledge.
AB-1533Public contracts: local agencies: preferences.
AB-1535Pet insurance: disclosures.
AB-1537Juvenile records: inspection:prosecutorial discovery.
AB-1538Automobile collision coverage:payment for repairs.
AB-1540Music therapy.
AB-1548 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
AB-1553Animal impoundment.
AB-1554Employers: dependent care assistance program: notice to employees.
AB-1560California Environmental Quality Act: transportation: major transit stop.
AB-1563Census: interference with the census
AB-1564Consumer privacy: consumer request for disclosure methods.
AB-1565Stray cats: adoption: kittens.
AB-1573Collegiate athletes: Student Athlete Bill of Rights.
AB-1583The California Recycling Market Development Act.
AB-1584Electricity: cost allocation.
AB-1588Drinking water and wastewater operator certification programs.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

▶ Related▶ More from Author