California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 17 in New California laws for 2020 includes charter schools, sexual assault statute of limitations, student athletes, stray cats and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 17

AB-1505 Charter schools: petitions and renewals. AB-1507 Charter schools: location: resource center. AB-1510 Sexual assault and other sexual misconduct: statutes of limitations AB-1513 Energy. AB-1514 Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program. AB-1515 Planning and zoning: community plans: review under the California Environmental Quality Act. AB-1518 Student athletes:contracts. AB-1519 Healing arts. AB-1520 Court Reporters Board of California. AB-1521 Accountancy: California Board of Accountancy. AB-1522 Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees. AB-1523 State Athletic Commission. AB-1529 Cannabis vaporizing cartridges: universal symbol. AB-1532 Food facilities: food safety:employee knowledge. AB-1533 Public contracts: local agencies: preferences. AB-1535 Pet insurance: disclosures. AB-1537 Juvenile records: inspection:prosecutorial discovery. AB-1538 Automobile collision coverage:payment for repairs. AB-1540 Music therapy. AB-1548 California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program. AB-1553 Animal impoundment. AB-1554 Employers: dependent care assistance program: notice to employees. AB-1560 California Environmental Quality Act: transportation: major transit stop. AB-1563 Census: interference with the census AB-1564 Consumer privacy: consumer request for disclosure methods. AB-1565 Stray cats: adoption: kittens. AB-1573 Collegiate athletes: Student Athlete Bill of Rights. AB-1583 The California Recycling Market Development Act. AB-1584 Electricity: cost allocation. AB-1588 Drinking water and wastewater operator certification programs.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.