California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 17 in New California laws for 2020 includes charter schools, sexual assault statute of limitations, student athletes, stray cats and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 17
|AB-1505
|Charter schools: petitions and renewals.
|AB-1507
|Charter schools: location: resource center.
|AB-1510
|Sexual assault and other sexual misconduct: statutes of limitations
|AB-1513
|Energy.
|AB-1514
|Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program.
|AB-1515
|Planning and zoning: community plans: review under the California Environmental Quality Act.
|AB-1518
|Student athletes:contracts.
|AB-1519
|Healing arts.
|AB-1520
|Court Reporters Board of California.
|AB-1521
|Accountancy: California Board of Accountancy.
|AB-1522
|Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees.
|AB-1523
|State Athletic Commission.
|AB-1529
|Cannabis vaporizing cartridges: universal symbol.
|AB-1532
|Food facilities: food safety:employee knowledge.
|AB-1533
|Public contracts: local agencies: preferences.
|AB-1535
|Pet insurance: disclosures.
|AB-1537
|Juvenile records: inspection:prosecutorial discovery.
|AB-1538
|Automobile collision coverage:payment for repairs.
|AB-1540
|Music therapy.
|AB-1548
|California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
|AB-1553
|Animal impoundment.
|AB-1554
|Employers: dependent care assistance program: notice to employees.
|AB-1560
|California Environmental Quality Act: transportation: major transit stop.
|AB-1563
|Census: interference with the census
|AB-1564
|Consumer privacy: consumer request for disclosure methods.
|AB-1565
|Stray cats: adoption: kittens.
|AB-1573
|Collegiate athletes: Student Athlete Bill of Rights.
|AB-1583
|The California Recycling Market Development Act.
|AB-1584
|Electricity: cost allocation.
|AB-1588
|Drinking water and wastewater operator certification programs.
