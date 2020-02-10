California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 16 in New California laws for 2020 includes premarital agreements,business practices, teacher retirement, gun violence and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 16
|AB-1373
|Adoption.
|AB-1377
|CalFresh.
|AB-1380
|Premarital agreements: enforcement.
|AB-1383
|Public postsecondary education: admission by exception.
|AB-1390
|Deferred entry of judgment pilot program.
|AB-1392
|State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of Redwood City.
|AB-1394
|Juveniles: sealing of records.
|AB-1396
|Protective orders: elder and dependent adults.
|AB-1399
|Residential real property: rent control: withdrawal of accommodations.
|AB-1400
|Employment safety: firefighting equipment: mechanics.
|AB-1413
|Transportation: transactions and use taxes.
|AB-1414
|Urban retail water suppliers: reporting.
|AB-1421
|Supervised release: revocation.
|AB-1423
|Transfers to juvenile court.
|AB-1428
|Business practices: prepaid credit cards: refund methods.
|AB-1429
|Hazardous materials: business plans.
|AB-1432
|Water shortage emergencies: declarations: wildfires.
|AB-1452
|State teachers’ retirement.
|AB-1454
|Trauma-informed diversion programs for youth.
|AB-1456
|State highways: Route 193: relinquishment.
|AB-1475
|Construction Manager/General Contractor method: transportation projects.
|AB-1482
|Tenant Protection Act of 2019: tenancy: rent caps.
|AB-1483
|Housing data: collection and reporting.
|AB-1485
|Housing development: streamlining.
|AB-1486
|Surplus land.
|AB-1487
|San Francisco Bay area: housing development: financing.
|AB-1493
|Gun violence restraining order: petition.
|AB-1494
|Medi-Cal: telehealth: state of emergency.
|AB-1497
|Hosting platforms.
|AB-1504
|Community colleges:student representation fee: statewide community college student organization: goals.
