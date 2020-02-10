California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 16 in New California laws for 2020 includes premarital agreements,business practices, teacher retirement, gun violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 16

AB-1373 Adoption. AB-1377 CalFresh. AB-1380 Premarital agreements: enforcement. AB-1383 Public postsecondary education: admission by exception. AB-1390 Deferred entry of judgment pilot program. AB-1392 State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of Redwood City. AB-1394 Juveniles: sealing of records. AB-1396 Protective orders: elder and dependent adults. AB-1399 Residential real property: rent control: withdrawal of accommodations. AB-1400 Employment safety: firefighting equipment: mechanics. AB-1413 Transportation: transactions and use taxes. AB-1414 Urban retail water suppliers: reporting. AB-1421 Supervised release: revocation. AB-1423 Transfers to juvenile court. AB-1428 Business practices: prepaid credit cards: refund methods. AB-1429 Hazardous materials: business plans. AB-1432 Water shortage emergencies: declarations: wildfires. AB-1452 State teachers’ retirement. AB-1454 Trauma-informed diversion programs for youth. AB-1456 State highways: Route 193: relinquishment. AB-1475 Construction Manager/General Contractor method: transportation projects. AB-1482 Tenant Protection Act of 2019: tenancy: rent caps. AB-1483 Housing data: collection and reporting. AB-1485 Housing development: streamlining. AB-1486 Surplus land. AB-1487 San Francisco Bay area: housing development: financing. AB-1493 Gun violence restraining order: petition. AB-1494 Medi-Cal: telehealth: state of emergency. AB-1497 Hosting platforms. AB-1504 Community colleges:student representation fee: statewide community college student organization: goals.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.