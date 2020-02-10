New California Laws 2020

California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 16 in New California laws for 2020 includes premarital agreements,business practices, teacher retirement, gun violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 16

AB-1373Adoption.
AB-1377CalFresh.
AB-1380Premarital agreements: enforcement.
AB-1383Public postsecondary education: admission by exception.
AB-1390Deferred entry of judgment pilot program.
AB-1392State Lands Commission: grant of trust lands: City of Redwood City.
AB-1394Juveniles: sealing of records.
AB-1396Protective orders: elder and dependent adults.
AB-1399Residential real property: rent control: withdrawal of accommodations.
AB-1400Employment safety: firefighting equipment: mechanics.
AB-1413Transportation: transactions and use taxes.
AB-1414Urban retail water suppliers: reporting.
AB-1421Supervised release: revocation.
AB-1423Transfers to juvenile court.
AB-1428Business practices: prepaid credit cards: refund methods.
AB-1429Hazardous materials: business plans.
AB-1432Water shortage emergencies: declarations: wildfires.
AB-1452State teachers’ retirement.
AB-1454Trauma-informed diversion programs for youth.
AB-1456State highways: Route 193: relinquishment.
AB-1475Construction Manager/General Contractor method: transportation projects.
AB-1482Tenant Protection Act of 2019: tenancy: rent caps.
AB-1483Housing data: collection and reporting.
AB-1485Housing development: streamlining.
AB-1486Surplus land.
AB-1487San Francisco Bay area: housing development: financing.
AB-1493Gun violence restraining order: petition.
AB-1494Medi-Cal: telehealth: state of emergency.
AB-1497 Hosting platforms.
AB-1504Community colleges:student representation fee: statewide community college student organization: goals.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

▶ Related▶ More from Author