California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 15 in New California laws for 2020 includes criminal profiteering, concealed carry, disabled veterans, adoption, civil actions, more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 15

AB-1291 Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: labor peace agreements. AB-1292 Firearms. AB-1294 Criminal profiteering. AB-1296 Joint Enforcement Strike Force on the Underground Economy: Labor Enforcement Task Force. AB-1297 Firearms:concealed carry license. AB-1301 Child welfare:adoption. AB-1303 School facilities:Civic Center Act: direct costs. AB-1308 Students in hotel management or culinary arts programs: tastings. AB-1309 Health care coverage: enrollment periods. AB-1311 Neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses: transfers. AB-1313 Higher education:prohibited debt collection practices. AB-1319 Migrant education: pupil residency. AB-1320 Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments:Turkey. AB-1328 Oil and gas: notice of intention to abandon well: study of fugitive emissions from idle, idle-deserted, and abandoned wells. AB-1331 Criminal justice data. AB-1333 Tribal gaming: compact ratification: Susanville Indian Rancheria. AB-1336 Child health and safety fund. AB-1340 Private postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: labor market outcome data reporting. AB-1344 Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Act of 2009. AB-1346 Postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009:Student Tuition Recovery Fund. AB-1349 Civil actions: discovery. AB-1351 Transit operators: paratransit and dial-a-ride services: assessment. AB-1352 Community mental health services: mental health boards. AB-1353 Classified employees: probationary period. AB-1354 Juvenile court school pupils:joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan. AB-1355 Personal information. AB-1361 Civil actions: satisfaction of money judgments. AB-1362 Electricity: load-serving entities:rate and program information. AB-1365 Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program. AB-1370 Alcoholic beverage licenses:nonprofit arts foundation.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.