California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 15 in New California laws for 2020 includes criminal profiteering, concealed carry, disabled veterans, adoption, civil actions, more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 15
|AB-1291
|Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: labor peace agreements.
|AB-1292
|Firearms.
|AB-1294
|Criminal profiteering.
|AB-1296
|Joint Enforcement Strike Force on the Underground Economy: Labor Enforcement Task Force.
|AB-1297
|Firearms:concealed carry license.
|AB-1301
|Child welfare:adoption.
|AB-1303
|School facilities:Civic Center Act: direct costs.
|AB-1308
|Students in hotel management or culinary arts programs: tastings.
|AB-1309
|Health care coverage: enrollment periods.
|AB-1311
|Neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses: transfers.
|AB-1313
|Higher education:prohibited debt collection practices.
|AB-1319
|Migrant education: pupil residency.
|AB-1320
|Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments:Turkey.
|AB-1328
|Oil and gas: notice of intention to abandon well: study of fugitive emissions from idle, idle-deserted, and abandoned wells.
|AB-1331
|Criminal justice data.
|AB-1333
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification: Susanville Indian Rancheria.
|AB-1336
|Child health and safety fund.
|AB-1340
|Private postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: labor market outcome data reporting.
|AB-1344
|Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Act of 2009.
|AB-1346
|Postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009:Student Tuition Recovery Fund.
|AB-1349
|Civil actions: discovery.
|AB-1351
|Transit operators: paratransit and dial-a-ride services: assessment.
|AB-1352
|Community mental health services: mental health boards.
|AB-1353
|Classified employees: probationary period.
|AB-1354
|Juvenile court school pupils:joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan.
|AB-1355
|Personal information.
|AB-1361
|Civil actions: satisfaction of money judgments.
|AB-1362
|Electricity: load-serving entities:rate and program information.
|AB-1365
|Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
|AB-1370
|Alcoholic beverage licenses:nonprofit arts foundation.
To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.