New California Laws 2020

Sacramento, CA– Part 15 in New California laws for 2020 includes criminal profiteering, concealed carry, disabled veterans, adoption, civil actions, more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 15

AB-1291Adult-use cannabis and medicinal cannabis: license application: labor peace agreements.
AB-1292Firearms.
AB-1294Criminal profiteering.
AB-1296Joint Enforcement Strike Force on the Underground Economy: Labor Enforcement Task Force.
AB-1297Firearms:concealed carry license.
AB-1301Child welfare:adoption.
AB-1303School facilities:Civic Center Act: direct costs.
AB-1308Students in hotel management or culinary arts programs: tastings.
AB-1309Health care coverage: enrollment periods.
AB-1311Neighborhood-restricted special on-sale general licenses: transfers.
AB-1313Higher education:prohibited debt collection practices.
AB-1319Migrant education: pupil residency.
AB-1320Public employee retirement systems: prohibited investments:Turkey.
AB-1328Oil and gas: notice of intention to abandon well: study of fugitive emissions from idle, idle-deserted, and abandoned wells.
AB-1331Criminal justice data.
AB-1333Tribal gaming: compact ratification: Susanville Indian Rancheria.
AB-1336Child health and safety fund.
AB-1340Private postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009: labor market outcome data reporting.
AB-1344Private postsecondary education: California Private Postsecondary Act of 2009.
AB-1346Postsecondary education:California Private Postsecondary Education Act of 2009:Student Tuition Recovery Fund.
AB-1349Civil actions: discovery.
AB-1351Transit operators: paratransit and dial-a-ride services: assessment.
AB-1352Community mental health services: mental health boards.
AB-1353Classified employees: probationary period.
AB-1354Juvenile court school pupils:joint transition planning policy: individualized transition plan.
AB-1355Personal information.
AB-1361Civil actions: satisfaction of money judgments.
AB-1362Electricity: load-serving entities:rate and program information.
AB-1365Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
AB-1370Alcoholic beverage licenses:nonprofit arts foundation.

