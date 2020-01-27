California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 14 in New California laws for 2020 includes privacy, organ donation, standardized tests, teacher credentials, controlled substances and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 14
|AB-1191
|State Lands Commission
|AB-1197
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption
|AB-1199
|State property: Fairview Developmental Center.
|AB-1202
|Privacy: data brokers.
|AB-1208
|Utility user taxes: exemption: clean energy resource.
|AB-1209
|Long-term care benefits.
|AB-1213
|Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants.
|AB-1215
|Law enforcement: facial recognition and other biometric surveillance.
|AB-1219
|Teacher credentialing:certificated employee assignment monitoring.
|AB-1220
|Metropolitan water districts.
|AB-1223
|Living organ donation.
|AB-1232
|Affordable housing:weatherization.
|AB-1234
|Standardized tests.
|AB-1235
|Youth homelessness prevention centers.
|AB-1237
|Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: guidelines.
|AB-1240
|School accountability: local control and accountability plans: state priorities: pupil achievement.
|AB-1254
|Bobcats: take prohibition:hunting season: management plan.
|AB-1255
|Surplus public land:inventory.
|AB-1257
|Sales and use taxes:exemption: vehicle modifications: physically handicapped persons: veterans.
|AB-1260
|Endangered wildlife.
|AB-1261
|Controlled substances:narcotics registry.
|AB-1264
|Medical Practice Act:dangerous drugs: appropriate prior examination.
|AB-1265
|Alcoholic beverage licensees:donations.
|AB-1266
|Traffic control devices:bicycles.
|AB-1278
|Public postsecondary educational institutions: public services and programs: internet website notification.
|AB-1287
|Universal assessments: No Wrong Door system.
|AB-1289
|Alarm Company Act: local use permit.
|AB-1290
|Water projects: financial assistance and construction financing
