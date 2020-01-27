California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 14 in New California laws for 2020 includes privacy, organ donation, standardized tests, teacher credentials, controlled substances and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 14

AB-1191 State Lands Commission AB-1197 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption AB-1199 State property: Fairview Developmental Center. AB-1202 Privacy: data brokers. AB-1208 Utility user taxes: exemption: clean energy resource. AB-1209 Long-term care benefits. AB-1213 Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants. AB-1215 Law enforcement: facial recognition and other biometric surveillance. AB-1219 Teacher credentialing:certificated employee assignment monitoring. AB-1220 Metropolitan water districts. AB-1223 Living organ donation. AB-1232 Affordable housing:weatherization. AB-1234 Standardized tests. AB-1235 Youth homelessness prevention centers. AB-1237 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: guidelines. AB-1240 School accountability: local control and accountability plans: state priorities: pupil achievement. AB-1254 Bobcats: take prohibition:hunting season: management plan. AB-1255 Surplus public land:inventory. AB-1257 Sales and use taxes:exemption: vehicle modifications: physically handicapped persons: veterans. AB-1260 Endangered wildlife. AB-1261 Controlled substances:narcotics registry. AB-1264 Medical Practice Act:dangerous drugs: appropriate prior examination. AB-1265 Alcoholic beverage licensees:donations. AB-1266 Traffic control devices:bicycles. AB-1278 Public postsecondary educational institutions: public services and programs: internet website notification. AB-1287 Universal assessments: No Wrong Door system. AB-1289 Alarm Company Act: local use permit. AB-1290 Water projects: financial assistance and construction financing

