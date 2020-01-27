New California Laws 2020

California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 14 in New California laws for 2020 includes privacy, organ donation, standardized tests, teacher credentials, controlled substances and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 14

AB-1191State Lands Commission
AB-1197California Environmental Quality Act: exemption
AB-1199State property: Fairview Developmental Center.
AB-1202Privacy: data brokers.
AB-1208Utility user taxes: exemption: clean energy resource.
AB-1209Long-term care benefits.
AB-1213Legal document assistants and unlawful detainer assistants.
AB-1215Law enforcement: facial recognition and other biometric surveillance.
AB-1219Teacher credentialing:certificated employee assignment monitoring.
AB-1220Metropolitan water districts.
AB-1223Living organ donation.
AB-1232Affordable housing:weatherization.
AB-1234Standardized tests.
AB-1235Youth homelessness prevention centers.
AB-1237Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: guidelines.
AB-1240School accountability: local control and accountability plans: state priorities: pupil achievement.
AB-1254Bobcats: take prohibition:hunting season: management plan.
AB-1255Surplus public land:inventory.
AB-1257Sales and use taxes:exemption: vehicle modifications: physically handicapped persons: veterans.
AB-1260Endangered wildlife.
AB-1261Controlled substances:narcotics registry.
AB-1264Medical Practice Act:dangerous drugs: appropriate prior examination.
AB-1265Alcoholic beverage licensees:donations.
AB-1266Traffic control devices:bicycles.
AB-1278Public postsecondary educational institutions: public services and programs: internet website notification.
AB-1287Universal assessments: No Wrong Door system.
AB-1289Alarm Company Act: local use permit.
AB-1290Water projects: financial assistance and construction financing

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.

▶ Related▶ More from Author