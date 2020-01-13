California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 11 in New California laws for 2020 includes victims of crime, teacher credentialing, homeless assistance, student safety and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 11
|AB-917
|Victims of crime: non-immigrant status.
|AB-919
|Alcoholism and drug abuse recovery or treatment programs.
|AB-922
|Reproductive health and research: oocyte procurement.
|AB-923
|Bay Area Rapid Transit District: electricity procurement and delivery.
|AB-925
|Protective orders:confidential information regarding minors.
|AB-929
|California Health Benefit Exchange: data collection.
|AB-931
|Local boards and commissions: representation: appointments.
|AB-936
|Oil spills:response and contingency planning.
|AB-942
|CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program.
|AB-943
|Community colleges: Student Equity and Achievement Program funds.
|AB-945
|Local government: financial affairs:surplus funds.
|AB-946
|Political Reform Act of 1974.
|AB-947
|Visually impaired pupils: expanded core curriculum.
|AB-948
|Coyote Valley Conservation Program.
|AB-949
|Unsafe used tires: installation.
|AB-954
|Dental services: third-party network access.
|AB-956
|Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: emergency alert notifications.
|AB-957
|Housing Omnibus.
|AB-960
|CalWORKs:homeless assistance.
|AB-962
|Hospitals:procurement contracts.
|AB-963
|Public postsecondary education:Student Civic and Voter Empowerment Act.
|AB-965
|Youth offender hearings.
|AB-971
|Public contracts:information technology services: contractor evaluations.
|AB-973
|Pharmacies:compounding.
|AB-982
|Pupils:homework assignments for suspended pupils.
|AB-984
|Personal income taxes:voluntary contributions:Suicide Prevention Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|AB-988
|Teacher credentialing:out-of-state prepared teachers: education specialist credential.
|AB-991
|Maintenance of the codes.
|AB-998
|State scenic highways: State Route 128.
|AB-1000
|Student safety.
