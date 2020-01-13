New California Laws 2020

California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 11 in New California laws for 2020 includes victims of crime, teacher credentialing, homeless assistance, student safety and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 11

AB-917Victims of crime: non-immigrant status.
AB-919Alcoholism and drug abuse recovery or treatment programs.
AB-922Reproductive health and research: oocyte procurement.
AB-923Bay Area Rapid Transit District: electricity procurement and delivery.
AB-925Protective orders:confidential information regarding minors.
AB-929California Health Benefit Exchange: data collection.
AB-931Local boards and commissions: representation: appointments.
AB-936Oil spills:response and contingency planning.
AB-942CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program.
AB-943Community colleges: Student Equity and Achievement Program funds.
AB-945Local government: financial affairs:surplus funds.
AB-946Political Reform Act of 1974.
AB-947Visually impaired pupils: expanded core curriculum.
AB-948Coyote Valley Conservation Program.
AB-949Unsafe used tires: installation.
AB-954Dental services: third-party network access.
AB-956Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: emergency alert notifications.
AB-957Housing Omnibus.
AB-960CalWORKs:homeless assistance.
AB-962Hospitals:procurement contracts.
AB-963Public postsecondary education:Student Civic and Voter Empowerment Act.
AB-965Youth offender hearings.
AB-971Public contracts:information technology services: contractor evaluations.
AB-973Pharmacies:compounding.
AB-982Pupils:homework assignments for suspended pupils.
AB-984Personal income taxes:voluntary contributions:Suicide Prevention Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
AB-988Teacher credentialing:out-of-state prepared teachers: education specialist credential.
AB-991Maintenance of the codes.
AB-998State scenic highways: State Route 128.
AB-1000Student safety.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.



