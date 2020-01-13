California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 11 in New California laws for 2020 includes victims of crime, teacher credentialing, homeless assistance, student safety and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 11

AB-917 Victims of crime: non-immigrant status. AB-919 Alcoholism and drug abuse recovery or treatment programs. AB-922 Reproductive health and research: oocyte procurement. AB-923 Bay Area Rapid Transit District: electricity procurement and delivery. AB-925 Protective orders:confidential information regarding minors. AB-929 California Health Benefit Exchange: data collection. AB-931 Local boards and commissions: representation: appointments. AB-936 Oil spills:response and contingency planning. AB-942 CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program. AB-943 Community colleges: Student Equity and Achievement Program funds. AB-945 Local government: financial affairs:surplus funds. AB-946 Political Reform Act of 1974. AB-947 Visually impaired pupils: expanded core curriculum. AB-948 Coyote Valley Conservation Program. AB-949 Unsafe used tires: installation. AB-954 Dental services: third-party network access. AB-956 Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: emergency alert notifications. AB-957 Housing Omnibus. AB-960 CalWORKs:homeless assistance. AB-962 Hospitals:procurement contracts. AB-963 Public postsecondary education:Student Civic and Voter Empowerment Act. AB-965 Youth offender hearings. AB-971 Public contracts:information technology services: contractor evaluations. AB-973 Pharmacies:compounding. AB-982 Pupils:homework assignments for suspended pupils. AB-984 Personal income taxes:voluntary contributions:Suicide Prevention Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. AB-988 Teacher credentialing:out-of-state prepared teachers: education specialist credential. AB-991 Maintenance of the codes. AB-998 State scenic highways: State Route 128. AB-1000 Student safety.

To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.





