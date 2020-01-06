California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 10 in New California laws for 2020 includes foster care,parking penalties, election redistricting, cannabis cultivation, firearms, transfer of property and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 10
|AB-815
|Integrated waste management plans
|AB-819
|Foster care.
|AB-824
|Business: preserving access to affordable drugs.
|AB-825
|San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District.
|AB-827
|Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins.
|AB-829
|California State University: Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program.
|AB-833
|Parking penalties.
|AB-834
|Freshwater and Estuarine Harmful Algal Bloom Program.
|AB-836
|Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations Incentive Pilot Program.
|AB-840
|Alcoholic beverages: licenses:imports.
|AB-845
|Continuing education: physicians and surgeons: maternal mental health.
|AB-849
|Elections:city and county redistricting.
|AB-851
|Drug masking products.
|AB-853
|Student financial aid: Golden State Scholarshare Trust Act.
|AB-857
|Public banks.
|AB-858
|Cannabis:cultivation.
|AB-864
|Political Reform Act of 1974:disclosures.
|AB-865
|Resource families:training.
|AB-872
|Property taxation:change in ownership: parent to child transfer: stock.
|AB-874
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.
|AB-879
|Firearms.
|AB-880
|Transportation network companies: participating drivers: criminal background checks.
|AB-881
|Accessory dwelling units.
|AB-892
|Transfers of real property.
|AB-893
|22nd District Agricultural Association: firearm and ammunition sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
|AB-894
|Attorney General: directors and employees:exemption from civil service.
|AB-902
|Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: regulations.
|AB-903
|Political Reform Act of 1974.
|AB-909
|Political Reform Act of 1974: statements of acknowledgment.
|AB-911
|Office of Emergency Services: emergency information: study.
|AB-912
|Marine invasive species:ballast water and biofouling management requirements.
To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.