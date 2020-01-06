California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 10 in New California laws for 2020 includes foster care,parking penalties, election redistricting, cannabis cultivation, firearms, transfer of property and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 10

AB-815 Integrated waste management plans AB-819 Foster care. AB-824 Business: preserving access to affordable drugs. AB-825 San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District. AB-827 Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins. AB-829 California State University: Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program. AB-833 Parking penalties. AB-834 Freshwater and Estuarine Harmful Algal Bloom Program. AB-836 Wildfire Smoke Clean Air Centers for Vulnerable Populations Incentive Pilot Program. AB-840 Alcoholic beverages: licenses:imports. AB-845 Continuing education: physicians and surgeons: maternal mental health. AB-849 Elections:city and county redistricting. AB-851 Drug masking products. AB-853 Student financial aid: Golden State Scholarshare Trust Act. AB-857 Public banks. AB-858 Cannabis:cultivation. AB-864 Political Reform Act of 1974:disclosures. AB-865 Resource families:training. AB-872 Property taxation:change in ownership: parent to child transfer: stock. AB-874 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. AB-879 Firearms. AB-880 Transportation network companies: participating drivers: criminal background checks. AB-881 Accessory dwelling units. AB-892 Transfers of real property. AB-893 22nd District Agricultural Association: firearm and ammunition sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. AB-894 Attorney General: directors and employees:exemption from civil service. AB-902 Political Reform Act of 1974: Fair Political Practices Commission: regulations. AB-903 Political Reform Act of 1974. AB-909 Political Reform Act of 1974: statements of acknowledgment. AB-911 Office of Emergency Services: emergency information: study. AB-912 Marine invasive species:ballast water and biofouling management requirements.

