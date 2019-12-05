California’s New Laws Annual Series

Sacramento, CA – Part 1 in New California laws for 2020 includes laws governing youth football, gun violence, worker safety, bullying, fur products, land use, distracted driving, commercial cannabis and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 1

AB-1– Youth athletics: California Youth Football Act.

AB-2– Community colleges: California College Promise.

AB-5– Worker status: employees and independent contractors.

AB-9– Employment discrimination: limitation of actions.

AB-12– Firearms: gun violence restraining orders.

AB-17– Elections: vote by mail ballots.

AB-25– California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

AB-29– State Highway Route 710.

AB-30– Community colleges: College and Career Access Pathways partnerships.

AB-32– Detention facilities: private, for-profit administration services.

AB-34– Pupils: bullying and harassment prevention information.

AB-35– Worker safety: blood lead levels: reporting.

AB-37– Personal income taxes: deductions: business expenses: commercial cannabis activity.

AB-38– Fire safety: low-cost retrofits: regional capacity review: wildfire mitigation.

AB-44– Fur products: prohibition.

AB-45– Inmates: medical care: fees.

AB-46– Individuals with mental illness: change of term.

AB-47– Driver records: points: distracted driving.

AB-48– Education finance: school facilities: Public Preschool, K-12, and College Health and Safety Bond Act of 2020.

AB-49– California Voter Protection Act of 2019.

AB-51– Employment discrimination: enforcement.

AB-54– The California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act.

AB-57– Elections: names of candidates.

AB-58– Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council.

AB-59– Elections: polling places: college and university campuses.

AB-61– Gun violence restraining orders.

AB-65– Coastal protection: climate adaption: project prioritization: natural infrastructure: local general plans.

AB-68– Land use: accessory dwelling units.

AB-72– Budget Act of 2018.

AB-73– Privacy: lodging and common carriers: state emergencies: Disaster Response-Emergency Operations Account.

