Sacramento, CA – Part 9 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes patient records, concealed firearms, school employees, building permits, insurance, vehicle air pollution and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 9

AB-2084 Shorthand reporters.

AB-2086 Controlled substances: CURES database.

AB-2088 Patient records: addenda.

AB-2090 Guardianships: special immigrant juvenile status.

AB-2091 Fire prevention: prescribed burns: insurance pool.

AB-2095 Congressional and legislative vacancies.

AB-2096 Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Organ and Tissue Donor Registry Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB-2097 Carpet recycling: annual reports.

AB-2098 Adult Education Block Grant Program: immigration integration.

AB-2099 Mental health: detention and evaluation.

AB-2103 Firearms: license to carry concealed.

AB-2105 Punitive damages: minors.

AB-2109 Pupils: pupils with a temporary disability: individual instruction: pupils who are terminally ill: honorary diplomas.

AB-2112 Federal 21st Century Cures Act: community-based crisis response plan: grant.

AB-2113 Estates and trusts: guardianships.

AB-2114 Livestock inspection.

AB-2115 Vehicles: passing and overtaking: waste service vehicles.

AB-2117 Marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: professional clinical counselors.

AB-2119 Foster care: gender affirming health care and mental health care.

AB-2121 Pupil instruction: coursework and graduation requirements: migratory children and newly arrived immigrant pupils.

AB-2123 District-based elections.

AB-2125 Election results: risk-limiting audits.

AB-2126 California Conservation Corps: forestry corps program.

AB-2127 Electric vehicle charging infrastructure: assessment.

AB-2128 School employees: dismissal or suspension: hearings: evidence.

AB-2132 Building permit fees: waiver.

AB-2133 Criminal justice: state summary criminal history records.

AB-2134 Cosmetology students: externships.

AB-2137 Regional park and open-space districts: general manager: powers.

AB-2138 Licensing boards: denial of application: revocation or suspension of licensure: criminal conviction.

AB-2142 Insurance: home protection companies.

AB-2145 Vehicular air pollution.

