Sacramento, CA – Part 7 in our series of New California laws for 2019 includes foster care, misdemeanors, tribal gaming, state surplus, mental health, craft distillers, sex offenders, and more.

For complete details regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2019 – Part 7

AB-1920 Impersonation: search and rescue personnel.

AB-1925 Vehicles: unsafe, unsecured load.

AB-1928 California Conservation Corps: contracts.

AB-1930 Foster care.

AB-1933 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: recycling infrastructure projects.

AB-1934 Dependent persons: definition.

AB-1941 Misdemeanors.

AB-1943 Manufactured housing: foundation systems: installation: common interest developments.

AB-1944 Sustainable groundwater management: San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin.

AB-1948 Interception of electronic communications.

AB-1953 Skilled nursing facilities: disclosure of interests in business providing services.

AB-1954 Timber harvest plans: exemption: reducing flammable materials.

AB-1956 Fire prevention activities: local assistance grant program.

AB-1957 Social services: communications: computer-generated text messages.

AB-1959 Telecommunications: universal service programs.

AB-1960 Estates and trusts: kindred: definition.

AB-1961 Postsecondary education: student housing and meal plans.

AB-1962 Education finance: local control funding formula: unduplicated pupils: foster youth: dependent child of a tribal court.

AB-1965 Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-1966 Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB-1968 Mental health: firearms.

AB-1973 Reporting crimes.

AB-1974 Pupils: collection of debt.

AB-1976 Employment: lactation accommodation.

AB-1977 State real property: surplus.

AB-1980 Statute of limitations: hazardous materials.

AB-1981 Organic waste: composting.

AB-1985 Hate crimes: law enforcement policies.

AB-1986 Craft distillers: alcoholic beverage licensees: donations.

AB-1987 Discovery: postconviction.

AB-1993 Secondhand goods: tangible personal property: dealers.

AB-1994 Sex offenders: county or local custodial facilities.

